Who is Emily Hewertson from Big Brother UK season 22? Details explored

Emily Hewertson is a 25-year-old political influencer and social media personality from Northampton who participated in Big Brother UK season 22.

She was the first housemate evicted during the season’s opening night, following a public vote that assigned her the “evil eye” and subsequent eviction by her fellow cursed housemates.

Hewertson entered the Big Brother house as part of a 12-member cast and became the first housemate to leave after the launch-night twist, which required three housemates to plead their case in the Exit Room and vote among themselves to determine who would depart.

Emily Hewertson’s background and Big Brother UK journey

Early life and background

Emily Hewertson was born and raised in Northampton and is based in London. She has been a member of the Conservative Party since she was 16 and has attended numerous political events.

According to METRO, she made her political activities known through her appearances as a panellist on GB News and her participation in podcasts. She keeps a political profile and has been seen with prominent people in the political sphere, among them Boris Johnson.

Hewertson's career history comprises political event management, a profession that she has mentioned in interviews and while presenting on Big Brother UK. Besides that, she was part of the team that organized political events, which gave her opportunities for public engagement and media exposure.

Social media presence

Hewertson maintains accounts on X and Instagram, with over 160,000 and 24,000 followers, respectively. As a condition of her participation in Big Brother UK, her social media accounts were set to private. Her online activity has included commentary and engagement on political topics, reflecting her involvement in public discourse. The combination of her political affiliations and social media presence has contributed to her public recognition prior to joining the reality television program. She has also shared content related to current events and political debates, which has drawn attention from both supporters and critics online. After her exit from the show, her Instagram account has since been set to public, allowing followers to view her posts again.

Big Brother UK season 22 participation

Emily Hewertson joined Big Brother UK Season 22 as one of 12 housemates, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announcing a live twist during the launch night. Housemates were given an eye, later called the “evil eye,” which put certain contestants at risk of eviction.

The public voted for housemates to receive the evil eye, and Emily was among the three selected. She, along with Caroline and Sam, entered the Exit Room, where they were required to plead their case and vote to evict one of the trio.

The sequence of events highlighted her initial interaction with other housemates and her approach to the strategic elements of the game.

During the Exit Room segment, Hewertson stated her reasons for wanting to remain in the house, noting the opportunity to participate in the show.

Both Caroline and Sam have also made their statements known. After some talk and voting, Emily got the most votes and was expelled, thus the first Big Brother UK Season 22 exit.

Political associations

According to METRO, Hewertson has maintained connections within British political circles, including the Conservative Party and interactions with public figures such as Nigel Farage.

In different social environments, she was seen with members of the same party and was also noted in various press articles because of her political relations. Her activities in politics were quite diverse as she was there for the events, making media appearances, and keeping in touch with party leaders.

