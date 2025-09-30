Are Maeve and Joe from Married at First Sight UK season 10 still together? Details explored

Maeve and Joe from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Maeve and Joe are participants on Married at First Sight UK season 10. Their wedding featured Maeve arriving on horseback wearing a black dress, which Joe described as unexpected.

Maeve expressed that Joe met her criteria in terms of appearance, while Joe noted uncertainty about their compatibility. During their honeymoon, a preview showed a disagreement at a hotel bar.

At the time of reporting, the couple remains together within the show’s experiment, though it is not confirmed whether they stayed together after filming. Their interactions on the show have included both agreements and moments of tension.

Updates on Maeve and Joe from Married at First Sight UK season 10

Who are Maeve and Joe?

Maeve is a 29-year-old beauty specialist from Newcastle. She is the mother of a boy named Archie and has revealed that she used to have conflicts with her parents because of her relationships.

She said on the program that she won't accept a lover who doesn't make an effort. Moreover, she mentioned that she wants the professionals to give her support when she is strong yet quite sensitive. Her Instagram is @maevemathieson with 12,000 followers.

Joe is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Huddersfield. For most of his twenties, he was traveling and taking part in different social activities. He has admitted that he used to choose party life over serious relationships, but after talking with his mother, he has changed his ways.

Within the show, he stated that he has tended to avoid conflicts in previous relationships and is seeking a partner with similar lifestyle interests. His Instagram handle is @joe_wood93 with almost 14,000 followers.

Developments in their relationship and current status

Celebrations of Maeve and Joe's nuptials were kicked off by Maeve's horseback arrival, donning a black dress, which Joe referred to as a surprise. Reflecting on the event, Maeve stated that Joe was a delight to behold and, in fact, she liked his smile. She further commented that she was awkward with eye contact as she found him so attractive.

Nevertheless, Joe stated that he was not sure about their compatibility, and to be specific, he remarked that Maeve's personality seemed lively and bubbly and that her conduct at the ceremony was unlike what he had anticipated.

During the party, Joe still kept noticing how Maeve was behaving. He said that her vigorous nature reminded him of the times he had in the past, and he added that it "scares" him because of the comparison with the intensity of his previous partners.

Joe also expressed concern about Maeve’s tendency to become argumentative when under the influence of alcohol, as she had shared during the ceremony. In a confessional, he noted that past relationships with argumentative partners were a reason for his caution.

Maeve also shared her observations about Joe with friends, stating that he seemed more mature and had calmed down compared with her own lifestyle.

She indicated that she was willing to adjust her social activities to maintain their relationship. She also expressed a desire to show vulnerability to Joe while acknowledging that her previous experiences with relationships made her apprehensive.

In previews for their honeymoon, tensions were observed between the couple. A short segment showed Maeve walking away from Joe at a hotel bar during an argument, stating frustration while leaving him alone at the table.

Maeve and Joe are still a couple in the Married at First Sight UK experiment as of the time of reporting. Their Instagram activity reveals that, as of now, they are not following each other. It is still unknown to the public whether they decided to be together after the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.