"Netflix really milking this franchise": Bridgerton Season 4 release window has fans crying in frustration

(L to R) Hugh Sachs, Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson and Golda Rosheuvel attend the "Bridgerton: Season Of Love" fan event at Raffles London at The OWO on February 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Bridgerton Season 4 is officially set for 2026, and the slow march to release is fueling a fresh round of crowd noise. Under an X post that read, “The first poster for BRIDGERTON Season 4 has been released. Set to premiere in 2026 on Netflix,” on @FilmUpdates dated September 29, 2025, one user commented that,

“Netflix really milking this franchise.”

It's a tidy summary of the wait-weary mood around the show. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 4 has wrapped production and centers on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek after a masked encounter at Lady Violet’s ball. Netflix has shared first images and a short clip, and the season remains locked to an eight-episode run. There is still no day and date, only the 2026 window. The showrunner has already explained the two-year cadence as a function of long shoots, heavy post and global dubbing.

Bridgerton Season 4 poster: Fans voice their frustration

The latest poster and clip announcement drew two tracks of replies under the FilmUpdates post and adjacent threads. Some fans cheered with I can’t wait or Exciting while others voiced fatigue with another long runway and compared the gap to the pause between earlier chapters. Some users commented,

"I can’t wait"....."I cannot wait"

The milking line recurred as a pattern in comments rather than a one-off. One commentator stated,

"Netflix really milking this franchise—2026? Most fans have already moved on. Are they even trying?"

What anchors the conversation is certainty on the basics, yet uncertainty on the schedule. One user also reacted,

"They better not ruin this season like the last one"

Bridgerton Season 4 is done filming, the story focus is Benedict and Sophie, and Netflix is holding to a 2026 launch with no sign of a part split. Those facts tighten anticipation for the masquerade opener while also extending the perception that the streamer is stretching a reliable hit.

Bridgerton Season 4: Release window explained, what is confirmed and what is not

Netflix lists the season as arriving in 2026 and notes that production has wrapped. No exact date is listed, and no split rollout is announced. The platform confirms the standard eight-episode count for this chapter of Bridgerton Season 4. As per The Hollywood Reporter interview report dated June 12, 2024, showrunner Jess Brownell stated,

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language.”

She also added,

"And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

That timeline maps onto the current window and aligns with the long post-production and worldwide dubbing pipeline that Bridgerton Season 4 also requires.

First look and story shape confirm the Benedict and Sophie arc

Netflix’s first look materials point directly at Episode 1’s masquerade ball. The clip shows Benedict catching sight of the Lady in Silver and the still foregrounds Sophie Baek’s place in the household. Bridgerton Season 4 adapts Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman and updates Sophie’s surname to Baek to reflect actor Yerin Ha’s heritage. The season highlights an upstairs and downstairs lens with more servants on screen alongside the ton.

Casting is firm. Luke Thompson leads as Benedict with Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. New names include Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gao and debutantes Rosamund Li and Posy Li, alongside returning Bridgerton family regulars. Bridgerton Season 4 keeps the eight-episode structure and leans into a Cinderella-coded meet-cute that sets Benedict on a collision course with class boundaries.

