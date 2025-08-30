Big Brother Season 27: Who has been eliminated so far?

Big Brother Host Julie Chen Moonves attends the 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room (Image via Getty).

Released on July 10, 2025, Big Brother Season 27 has now completed its 7th week. This season of Big Brother is considered to be one of the most suspenseful seasons, filled with numerous twists. As there are changing strategies, power shifts, and increasing competition.

As the season has completed 7 weeks, there have been seven evictions already. These nominations include names like Zae Frederich, Amy Bingham, Adrin Rocha, Jimmy Heagerty, Zach Cornell, Rylie Jefferies, and Katherine Woodman.

Big Brother Season 27 Elimination details till week 7

Elimination 1 - Zae Frederich in week one

Zae became the first eliminated player after getting evicted by a vote of 9 - 5. He was one of the three nominations from the first week, along with Amy and Ashley. Ashley saved herself with the power of veto, and the remaining two were the final eliminations. From the last two, Zae got evicted in the first week of Big Brother Season 27.



Elimination 2 – Amy Bingham in week two

In week 2 of Big Brother Season 27, Amy got evicted by a vote of 13 - 0. This was a very unexpected eviction as the week began with the nominations of Adrian, Keanu, and Kelley. After competing with Kaycee, Keanu won and got self-removal from the elimination block. Head of the household, Jimmy, further nominated Amy to take Keanu’s spot. To get herself out of the nomination block, Kelly used the mystery veto power, which led to Amy's eviction in the second week.



Elimination 3 – Adrian Rocha in week three

In the third week of Big Brother season 27, Keanu, Kelly, and Will were put up for eviction by Head of Household Lauren. Keanu saved himself with the power of veto. Kelly won the safety prize and saved herself from the block. Lauren chose Adrian to replace Kelley. Adrian and Will were the final two in the eviction, and further, Adrian was evicted by a vote of 8 - 4.



Elimination 4 – Jimmy Heagerty in week four

In week 4, with the pre-veto nominations, Keanu, Kelly, and Riley were initially nominated. In this, Keanu won the veto power, and further, Jimmy replaced Keanu in the position of elimination. Riley went on to win the Big Brother Blockbuster, and Jimmy was finally evicted with 9 to 2 votes at the end of the week.

Elimination 5 – Zach Cornell in week 5

In week 5, Ava took over the Head of the Household position, and with the pre-veto nominations, Keanu, Vince, and Zach were nominated. As Catherine was the veto winner, the nomination block positions remained the same. Further, Keanu won the Big Brother Blockbuster, and in the end, Zach was evicted with votes 8 - 2 in week 5.

Elimination 6 – Rylie Jeffries in week 6

In the pre-veto nominations, Vince, Morgan, and Mickey were initially nominated. This week, Lauren emerged as a veto winner and further saved Vince from the nomination block. Riley was the one selected as a replacement for Vince. After this, Mickey went on to win the Big Brother Blockbuster. Finally, in the competition between Rylie and Morgan, Rylie was evicted in the 6th week by a vote of 5 – 4.

Elimination 7 – Kathrine Woodman in week 7

In the 7th week of Big Brother Season 27, Vince took over the position of head of household. With the pre-veto nomination, he nominated Ava, Mickey, and Kelly. This week, Mickey won the veto power and saved himself from the eliminations. Further, Katherine was chosen as the replacement for Mikey's position. Kelly further went on to win the Big Brother blockbuster, and Katherine was eliminated in week 7 by a vote of 7 - 1.

Stay tuned for more updates.

