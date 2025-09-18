Big Brother season 27 star Morgan clashes with Vince over his loyalty to Lauren

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

The competition inside the Big Brother season 27 house continues to intensify as eviction day draws nearer.

The three nominees on the block, Kelley, Keanu, and Lauren, await their fate, while the remaining houseguests discuss who to evict.

The live feeds, after Wednesday’s episode, showcased Morgan and Vince having a heated argument about Lauren’s position in the house.

While Vince campaigned to keep Lauren safe, Morgan argued otherwise, convinced that keeping Lauren in the house would mean jeopardizing her own game.

She told Vince that if it were a tie between Keanu and Lauren, and he evicted Keanu, it would be detrimental to both him and her.

According to her, Lauren had a strong alliance with Ava. Moreover, if she stayed, she would have Kelley on her side as well. So, Morgan believed that it would put her, Vince, and Ashley’s positions in danger.

To prevent that from happening, she wanted Lauren to be sent home. But Vince was not on board with that plan.

He believed he hurt his own game by putting Lauren in a vulnerable situation and potentially turning her from an ally to his enemy.

While Morgan tried to show him the benefits of Lauren leaving, Vince refused to entertain them, convinced that Morgan’s Power of Veto decision and everything else put him in jeopardy.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan asks Vince to see Lauren as a player, not as a friend







Despite Morgan’s pleas, Vince refused to evict Lauren. He explained that no matter who Lauren was in a tie with, be it Keanu or Kelley, he would vote to keep her in the Big Brother house.

However, the “best case scenario” would be if Lauren won the Block Buster competition and earned immunity herself.

He then blamed Morgan for putting him in a difficult spot. Vince told her that had she not used the Veto on Ava, he would not have had to put up Lauren.

Morgan was not pleased to hear that. She reminded Vince that he was Head of Household and that the ultimate decision rested in his hands.

However, at the same time, she asked him not to make decisions while considering Lauren a friend.



“Vinny, you have your words, and you can just explain all the things, but you refuse to look at her as a resume move. You refuse because you’re just so blinded by the fact of whatever you guys friendship or whatever is, you refuse to look at her as a player. You need to learn how to take yourself out of your shoes and look at her as a player,” she explained.



The Big Brother star added that Lauren was the most well-rounded person on the block.

Morgan firmly believed she would go home the coming week if Vince saved Lauren, but Vince thought otherwise.

The Big Brother duo continued to go back and forth, with each trying to impose their point over the other’s.

After a while, Morgan told Vince that if he evicted Keanu, she would be put on the block “week after week.”



“The fact that you’re willing to continue to risk alliance members for Lauren makes me sick to my stomach … You telling me that you’re willing to evict Keanu to save face with Lauren, knowing that I’d become the main target, like that f**king sucks,” she added.



Morgan then recalled how she initially had to agree to save Lauren to protect her “outside relationship” with Vince. To her, it was a crucial moment because she could lose Vince in the game or in real life. So, she obliged to his requests.

However, the situation was no longer the same. But even then, Vince refused to budge, telling Morgan that she could not sway him anymore.

Later, the Big Brother live feeds showed Morgan telling Ashley that she was alone in the house, and that no one would take her to the finals.

That said, she declared that she would save Keanu under any circumstances.

Stay tuned for more updates.