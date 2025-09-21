Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas shares his thoughts on which season 27 players are making the smartest moves and who is falling short

Brendon and Rachel (Image via Instagram/@brendonvbb12)

Brendon Villegas recently shared his observations on the strategies of Big Brother 27 players during a live video on September 21, 2025, posted on his wife, Rachel's, Instagram account.

He identified Morgan as the player demonstrating the most effective gameplay so far. Ashley was noted as having potential to advance depending on her position in the house, while Vince’s performance was assessed as showing effort but with limitations in fully owning his moves.

Brendon’s comments outlined the current dynamics among the players and highlighted who is positioned strongly and who may be falling short as the season progresses.

Big Brother alum Brendon Villegas evaluates strategic moves and risks among the season 27 players

Morgan and Ashley’s gameplay assessment

Brendon identified Morgan as a leading competitor in Season 27, noting that her moves have consistently aligned with the progression of the game. He stated that Morgan has played the "best game."

He explained that her strategic decisions and social positioning have been consistently effective compared to other house guests throughout the season.

Regarding Ashley, he observed her potential to win depending on matchups within the house, explaining,

"I could see Ashley potentially winning if she's sitting next to the right person."

He also compared Ashley’s position to other players, explaining that she would likely "win" against Ava and Vince.

He indicated the evaluation of Morgan and Ashley as having advantageous positions and strategic awareness relative to their fellow house guests.

Vince and Keanu’s strategic positioning

Vince’s approach was described as determined but lacking full accountability for his moves, as Brendon noted that Vince played hard but did not fully "own" his moves.

Keanu’s trajectory was also discussed, with Brendon explaining that his longevity in the game was influenced by competition results and that he would have been at risk of eviction earlier if the blockbuster competition had not remained in place as long as it did.

He further assessed Keanu’s social receptiveness, saying:

"Keanu can be reasoned with. I don't think he doesn't seem like a bad guy."

Brendon highlighted differences in consistency, social strategy, and the consequences of competition performance for both players.

Ava and decision-making priorities

Ava’s gameplay was described as influenced by personal objectives rather than solely aiming for the main competition outcome.

Brendon explained that Ava was not focused on winning Big Brother but was primarily playing to gain attention and rewards, including "memes," while also aiming to secure the title of America's Favorite Player.

He further noted that her decisions regarding alliances affected her position in the house, including not choosing certain players who could have helped keep her safe, which influenced her overall trajectory in the game.

He also observed a key decision that affected her game trajectory:

"I don't think Ava will ever come to grips with her making a bad decision on not picking Rachel first and not sticking with the people that would have kept her safe."

The Big Brother ​​​​​​alum reflected on how individual priorities and choices shaped Ava’s position in the house compared to other players pursuing standard competitive goals.

As per Brendon’s insights on season 27 players present a clear overview of house dynamics without additional interpretation.

Morgan and Ashley were identified as maintaining strong strategic positions, while Vince, Keanu, and Ava faced limitations related to accountability, competition outcomes, and personal priorities.

He provided an outline of current gameplay and relative strengths among the remaining house guests.

