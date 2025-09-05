Big Brother 27: Week 8 shake-up as HOH targets their own alliance

Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on Thursday, September 4, 2025, bringing more movement in the game as the house prepared for the final month of the season.

This was week 8, which included competitions, nominations, and another live eviction. With the finale now set for Sunday, September 28, viewers are watching the remaining houseguests carefully as every choice can affect who makes it to the end.

The episode showed the Head of Household’s nominations, the veto contest, and the eviction vote that closed out the week. For players inside the house, this was also the final step before the jury phase, which means decisions carried added weight.

One move not only ended a player’s run but also signaled that trust inside alliances may not be as strong as before. Each competition result and every eviction now play into the season’s larger outcome, keeping the focus on who can manage both strategy and survival in the weeks ahead.

Week 8 eviction and competition results in Big Brother house

The week opened with the BB Blockbuster competition, where Vince Panaro managed to win and secure his own safety. That left Mickey Lee and Ashley Hollis as the two nominees heading into eviction night.

When the houseguests voted, Mickey was evicted by a majority of six to one in Big Brother. The only vote to keep her came from her closest ally, Vince, while the rest of the house voted for her removal. Because this eviction happened just before the jury stage, Mickey did not advance into the group that would help decide the eventual winner.

After Mickey’s exit, the focus turned to the Head of Household competition. However, the broadcast ended without showing the outcome, which left Big Brother viewers waiting for updates.

On social media, fans commented that the episode felt stretched out. Some argued that the show should return to a format that included the eviction and HOH in the same episode, while others expressed frustration over the delay and questioned why results were being held back.

Nominations, alliances, and season timeline of Big Brother 27

During week 8 of Big Brother, Head of Household Keanu Soto made a surprising choice by nominating members of his own Judges alliance: Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Mickey Lee.

This move shifted the group’s dynamics and caused other houseguests to reconsider how secure their positions really were. Inside the house, it was also revealed that Mickey had admitted to deliberately losing the Forensic Frenzy challenge to protect Vince, which confirmed that a secret pact existed between them.

The nominations and Mickey’s later eviction highlighted how fragile alliances had become. Conversations during the week suggested that some players were questioning whether loyalty could still be trusted heading into the jury phase.

The outcome of the next Head of Household competition had not been shown by the end of the September 4 episode, leaving the cast and the audience in suspense about who would control nominations in week 9 of Big Brother.

At this stage of the game, ten contestants remain in the house: Ashley Hollis, Vince Panaro, Ava Pearl, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Clifton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Morgan Pope, and Rachel Reilly. The season finale will air on Sunday, September 28, at 8:30 pm ET, when the jury decides the winner of Big Brother 27.

Stay tuned for more updates.