Big Brother 27 week 5 veto results leave Keanu, Vince, and Zach facing eviction together

The August 13, 2025, episode of Big Brother 27 continued the “Summer of Mystery” season, set in the Hotel Mystère where every corner hides potential twists.

Head of Household Ava Pearl had nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction.

She had originally considered targeting Ashley Hollis due to trust concerns but was persuaded by her allies to keep Ashley off the block, believing she was a valuable number for their side.

This episode of Big Brother followed up the Power of Veto competition, a crucial moment that could change the nominations.

In the “Elusive Target” challenge, players aimed for high scores while managing the risk of elimination and the lure of prizes.

Katherine Woodman eventually claimed the POV, and despite discussions about using it to change the nominations, she opted to keep things the same.

Zach also chose not to use his earlier $10,000 prize to remove himself from the block, reasoning that doing so might put Morgan Pope at risk.

With the decision made, all three nominees remained in danger, setting the stage for a tense eviction night filled with shifting alliances, whispered conversations, and possible blindsides.

Veto competition brings prizes, punishments, and strategic swaps in Big Brother house

The Veto draw saw the three nominees, Keanu, Vince, and Zach, joined by Ava, Will Williams, and Katherine. “Elusive Target” challenged them to slide discs onto a disappearing scoring zone, with the lowest scorer each round eliminated.

Eliminated players opened a prize or punishment briefcase, with opportunities to swap in Big Brother.

Will was first out and received the POV, but Keanu, eliminated next, swapped his Partners in Crime punishment with Will to take the POV for himself.

Zach followed, swapping his prize for the Partners in Crime punishment to help Will, prompting Will to say, “Zach has got a number in me.”

Ava then took the POV from Keanu when she was eliminated, leaving him with the Butt-ler Did It punishment.

Vince won $5,000 but was surprised when Katherine chose to take the POV from him in the final round, leaving him with a Hard Boiled Detective costume.

The final punishments included Vince’s egg detective outfit, Keanu’s butt-ler serving snacks, and Zach and Rachel Reilly’s 12-hour blue dye challenge.

Ava later reflected that while her real target was Vince, the comp’s outcome allowed her to keep her nominations intact.

Rachel confronts Morgan as renom talk shifts game dynamics in Big Brother

After the competition, information sharing changed the week’s dynamics in Big Brother.

Ashley told Rachel about a Day 26 conversation involving Morgan, Vince, Zach, and Mickey Lee, in which they discussed limiting Rachel’s progress in the game.

Later, Morgan told Rachel she hoped she would be on the jury, which Rachel countered with, “I’ve heard better, played with better,” making it clear she aimed for the final two chairs.

The tension provided an opening for Ava and Zach to consider targeting Morgan as a replacement nominee if the POV were used.

In conversations between Katherine and Ava, they “highly insinuated” that Morgan would be the renom choice.

Rachel, seeing an opportunity, warned Katherine that Morgan was coming for her showmance with Rylie Jeffries, hoping to push her toward using the POV.

However, Katherine ultimately kept nominations the same, stating she respected Ava’s HOH decisions.

Zach also declined to use his $10,000 prize to save himself, explaining he didn’t want Morgan to go up in his place.

He instead focused on building votes to survive. The week closed with Keanu, Vince, and Zach still on the block, alliances tested, and eviction night poised to determine whether loyalty or shifting strategy would dominate.

