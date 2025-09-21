Big Brother 27 star Ava Pearl admits she's scared to meet Rachel Reilly

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

The long-awaited grand finale of Big Brother season 27 is set to air on September 28, 2025, where one cast member will take home the winner’s title and the $750K cash prize.

The houseguests still competing for the cash prize are Vince (current Head of Household), Ashley, Morgan, Keanu, and Ava.

Now that the contestants are days away from the finale, they often take time to reflect on past events and discuss their future beyond the show.

In one such segment on the live feeds, Ava spoke about the person she was scared to meet after filming ended.



“People I’m scared to see? Rachel, because I feel like she might blame me for [her elimination],” Ava stated.



Rachel became the first juror of season 27 after she fell prey to the safety chain competition in the White Locust twist.

It was Ava who had the power to decide the order of contestants and potentially seal the fate of the player who went last, since the challenge was a timed task.

Before the task began, Rachel had asked Ava to send her first, but she chose to send Vince instead, unhappy with how Rachel pulled her arm to discuss game. It resulted in Rachel’s elimination.

It was why Ava felt apprehensive about meeting her.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Ava exposes her alliance with Rachel, saying it did not mean anything to her







Ava was unsure about meeting Rachel in person at the end of the show, out of fear that she might hold her accountable for her elimination.

Upon hearing that, Ashley chimed in, saying Kelley, one of the latest evictees, would run to Rachel at the jury house and disclose everything that Ava had said about her.

Although it was a possibility, Ava was confident that she had not said anything bad about Rachel.



“I just said she shouldn’t have pulled my arm,” she added.



However, the live feeds captured Ava calling Rachel a “b***h” and a “c**t” several times after her elimination, in an attempt to mock her exit from the house.

It all stemmed from her anger toward Rachel for ushering her into a room by her arm to discuss strategy.

While Rachel was unaware, Ava was not pleased with the gesture and told the cameras that she would never let anyone “yank” her like that on national television.

When Ashley mentioned all the things Kelley might disclose to Rachel, Ava said that she did not care because there was nothing Rachel could do to her.



“Rachel … what is she going to do? Evict me?” Ava joked.



Later, the Big Brother houseguest revealed that she and Rachel had an alliance, leaving her co-stars surprised.

That said, Ava clarified that the alliance was “really fake” and that it did not mean anything or have any weight in the game.

Current status of the houseguests

Week 11 started strong for Vince as he won the Head of Household competition and nominated Keanu and Ava for the upcoming eviction, with his target set on Keanu.

His game was supported by Morgan, who won the Power of Veto and expressed her wish not to use it.

As a result, it only confirmed the theory that Keanu would get evicted from the Big Brother house during the September 24 episode because both Ashley and Morgan were more inclined toward saving Ava.

Stay tuned for more updates.