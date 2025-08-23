Big Brother 27 spoilers: Week 7 HoH shakes up the house with surprising nominations

Big Brother host Julie Chen Mooves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 has reached Week 7, and the new Head of Household wasted no time making bold moves. This article contains spoilers for the upcoming episode, which is set to air on Sunday.

Hours after surviving the iconic Wall competition, Vince Panaro became the latest HoH and revealed his surprising plan for the week.

Many expected him to retaliate against Rachel Reilly after she nominated him just days earlier. However, instead of targeting his rival, Vince spared Rachel and her alliance, leaving fans and houseguests shocked.

At the nomination ceremony, Vince placed three people on the block: Ava Pearl, Kelley Jorgensen, and Mickey Lee.

For Ava, this marks her first nomination of the season. Kelley faces her fifth trip to the block, and Mickey sits in the hot seat for a second time.

Meanwhile, Rachel remains untouched, continuing her streak of never being nominated this season despite her status as a past champion.

This decision follows the recent formation of a new alliance called the “Judges,” which includes Vince, Rachel, Morgan Pope, Will Williams, and Ashley Hollis.

With shifting loyalties and old deals resurfacing, the Big Brother house is once again in turmoil. The upcoming Power of Veto and potential Blockbuster twist could change everything before eviction night.

Vince spares Rachel and protects the new alliance in Big Brother 27

When Vince secured HoH, many believed Rachel would be his primary target. After all, she had just put him on the block last week, only for Lauren Domingue’s Veto to save him.

Yet, Vince shocked the Big Brother house by choosing a different route. Instead of revenge, he leaned into the newly formed “Judges” alliance.

The decision left some houseguests puzzled. As one late-night conversation revealed, Vince admitted,

“It’s tough when you’ve been butting heads with someone for 7 weeks then they put you on the block,” before acknowledging Rachel’s loyalty.

Ashley backed him up, saying,

“She’s so delusional… she was like ‘me and Vince are working together’,” highlighting how Rachel’s confidence may have helped secure her safety.

This strategy not only kept Rachel safe but also ensured Morgan, Will, and Ashley were untouched. Vince, Morgan, and Ashley later discussed Mickey as the likely next target, with Ashley noting,

“The whole house is going to put Mickey up except for Morgan, her and Will.”

By keeping the alliance intact, Vince appears to be strengthening ties rather than fracturing them in Big Brother.

Kelley and Mickey face danger as alliances shift in the Big Brother house

Vince’s choice to nominate Kelley Jorgensen caused tension due to their old Week 1 final two deal.

While Kelley reminded him of the agreement, Vince had moved on, creating multiple side deals with other players. This betrayal could influence jury dynamics later in the game, something several houseguests openly discussed.

During HoH room chats, Morgan and Ashley both voiced concerns about Kelley’s presence in the jury. Morgan said,

“I don’t want Kelley in Jury,” while Ashley echoed, “I also don’t want to live with Kelley in Jury.”

They criticized her “black and white” approach to strategy, with Vince agreeing she could become unpredictable. Meanwhile, Mickey’s nomination sparked further debate.

Despite some houseguests downplaying her threat level, Vince and others saw her as a problem. Morgan pointed out how Mickey insisted she was not the target, calling her delusional.

Keanu questioned the logic of targeting Kelley, suggesting she could still be useful, but the group leaned toward sending Mickey out first if she fails to win the veto.

As week 7 of Big Brother continues, Ava remains a potential pawn, while Kelley and Mickey are in the direct line of fire. The Power of Veto competition and ceremony will ultimately decide who stays on the block and who has a chance to fight another week.

Stay tuned for more updates.