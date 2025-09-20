Big Brother 27 spoilers: Week 11 decisions shake up alliances inside the house

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @_modelmorg)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest Head of Household episode on September 19, 2025, following a double eviction that left only five houseguests in the game. Vince Panaro, who has become a central figure this season, secured his fourth HOH win.

His previous HOH reigns led to the exits of Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, Katherine Woodman, and Kelley Jorgensen. This week, his power again placed him in the middle of key decisions.

The remaining houseguests were Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, Keanu Soto, and Ava Pearl.

Each had a different relationship with Vince, ranging from alliance partners to recurring targets. With the “Block Buster” twist over,

Vince only had to choose two nominees instead of three. When the live feeds returned, it was revealed that Vince placed both Ava and Keanu on the block.

This was Ava’s third nomination, all under Vince’s leadership, while Keanu faced the block for the eighth time, setting a record this season.

Morgan and Ashley were safe, but the nominations set up tension that could carry into the Power of Veto competition.

The decisions highlighted shifting loyalties, tested old bonds, and reshaped the “Judges” alliance heading into the final weeks of Big Brother.

Vince continues his HOH streak as numbers dwindle in the final weeks of Big Brother

Vince Panaro’s Week 11 HOH win marked the fourth time he has held the role this season, underlining his dominance as the game approaches its conclusion.

Known by the nickname “Hard-Boiled Detective” from BB Comics, Vince has shown a consistent ability to win competitions and control nominations.

With only five houseguests left, his decisions became more limited, but they also carried more weight than ever before.

In this round, Vince placed Ava Pearl and Keanu Soto on the block. For Ava, it was her third nomination of the season, each time under Vince’s leadership. She noted after the ceremony,

“If I can rely on one thing in this house, it’s Vinny turning on his allies.”

Her words reflected her frustration with being targeted repeatedly, even as other players remained in the game.

Keanu, meanwhile, faced the block for the eighth time this season, a record-setting number.

The nomination placed strain on his relationship with Vince, showing that even long-term bonds could break under the pressure of repeated risk.

With Morgan Pope and Ashley Hollis safe for the week, Vince appeared to focus on reinforcing his commitment to the “Judges” alliance, a group now reduced to only three members.

Fallout from nominations puts trust and alliances under pressure in the Big Brother house

The immediate reactions after the nominations revealed how strained the game had become.

Keanu Soto expressed his frustration at once, saying that if Vince ended up being the person who sent him to the jury house, he would not be casting his vote for him in the final.

This was a strong statement that showed how the jury process was already influencing decisions, even before the eviction vote had taken place.

For Ava Pearl, the third nomination under Vince’s leadership confirmed that she was his main target this week. She reflected on the ceremony by reminding herself that she trusted Vinny.

Her position on the block forced her to prepare for another fight to stay in the game, while also questioning whether alliances could still be trusted.

Morgan Pope and Ashley Hollis remained safe during the nominations, but with the Power of Veto competition still ahead, their safety was not guaranteed.

Vince’s actions showed that his loyalty was still with the “Judges” alliance, originally formed with Morgan, Ashley, Rachel Reilly, and Will Williams.

Now reduced to three, the alliance entered its toughest phase as the Big Brother house prepared for the final stretch of the season.



