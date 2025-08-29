Big Brother 27 spoilers: The game takes a turn, sending one houseguest spiraling

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Big Brother Season 27 took a major turn after Keanu became the Head of Household (HOH) for week eight.

The live feeds, which resumed after Katherine's elimination in the August 28, 2025, episode, showed the houseguests congratulating Keanu on becoming the new HOH.

However, one contestant was not pleased with the outcome.

Vince was shown pleading with Keanu not to put him on the block. He feared that if Keanu nominated him for the upcoming elimination, he would get evicted from the show.

However, Keanu remained adamant about putting him up.

Over the past few weeks, two of Keanu's allies, Rylie and Katherine, were sent home.

Rylie got eliminated after Vince and Ava flipped sides, and Katherine was evicted after Vince placed her on the block as Mickey's replacement.

Keanu was not happy with how Vince had performed in the last two eliminations. Consequently, the Big Brother HOH decided to target him.

It sent Vince spiraling as he requested Keanu to let him stay until jury week.

Big Brother Season 27: Vince requests Keanu to give him a chance to prove himself

As Keanu discussed his nominations, he shared that his potential targets were Mickey, Morgan, and Vince.

However, his main target for the upcoming elimination was Morgan.

Once Vince realized that Keanu was considering nominating him, he approached him to change his mind.

During a one-on-one chat with the Big Brother HOH, Vince confessed that he was not proud of the way he had been playing so far in the competition.

He knew he needed to change his ways and regain some respect.

He desperately requested Keanu to let him stay another week so he could rework himself and turn his image from a "spineless" player to a more respectable one.

At that point, Keanu revealed that he wanted Morgan gone.

He further explained that he was considering nominating Vince because he knew Vince would use his Veto on Morgan and save her.

Vince immediately assured Keanu that he would not use his Veto on Morgan and said that it was the only way he could prove his loyalty to him.

The Big Brother cast member implied that he needed to stay another week for the stipend, "the extra comfort," that would help him in the outside world.

"I'm one eviction away. I'm just one eviction away from jury. It's all I need to get through. I f**king need it, man. Please, if you single-handedly put me in there, I owe you my freaking life in this game. I promise, man, I will never do anything to blindside," Vince pleaded.

However, Keanu refused to budge.

He stated that he had already compromised on his alliances to keep Vince by his side, but he could no longer depend on that.

Keanu pointed out that Vince had consistently proven his loyalty was with Morgan and not him.

As a result, he could not believe Vince when he said that he would not use the Veto on Morgan.

"I don't want to take the chance because the first thing she's going to do is come up to you and like, rub your back and all that b*lls**t and then f**king... You've already proven to me," the Big Brother HOH explained.

Regardless, Vince continued to plead his case, begging Keanu for a chance to prove his allegiance.

Keanu asked Vince to stop begging and win the Power of Veto for himself. But Vince remained demotivated, as he said it would not be easy.

He continued to ask for another chance, but to no avail.

In the end, Keanu told Vince that he was still skirting around names and nothing was set in stone.

However, the worries only escalated for Vince, as his journey ahead seemed unsure.

Stay tuned for more updates.