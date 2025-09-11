Big Brother 27 spoilers: Strategy talks intensify ahead of eviction night

Vince from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@vinnypanaro)

Rachel Reilly’s elimination from the Big Brother house left a lasting impression on the remaining houseguests, but the drama inside the house only continued to intensify.

Lauren became the Head of Household for the week and placed Morgan, Will, and Ashley on the block. Morgan then won the Power of Veto and removed herself from the eviction block.

As a result, Lauren named Keanu as Morgan’s replacement.

With Keanu, Ashley, and Will at risk of being sent home and the eviction day inching closer, the safe houseguests started to strategize, debating whose exit would benefit their gameplay.

Among them was Vince, who, during a conversation with Lauren, opened up about his frustration with the state of the house.

The live feeds showed him chatting with Lauren, saying he wanted Ashley, Kelley, and Keanu to go home as soon as possible. He was particularly upset with Ashley because of her opinions on his relationship with Morgan.

According to what Kelley had told him, Ashley went around the house claiming that Vince was in a showmance with Morgan.

The male Big Brother cast member did not appreciate her take on their relationship, wondering why Ashley had been spreading rumors about him.

Big Brother 27 live feeds update: Vince wonders how Ashley made it this far in the competition

Vince was unhappy with how Ashley moved in the house. While speaking with Lauren, he asked her if his relationship with Morgan looked like a showmance, to which Lauren replied that it did not.

Vince hoped that was the case and defended himself by saying that he was friends with many people in the house, implying that he considered Morgan his friend, nothing more.

“I think that’s why I’m getting irritated already because I’m like, people are saying s**t that I don’t say. People are spreading rumors,” he added.

The Big Brother star expressed that he was done with the house politics. He stated that he wanted Keanu, Ashley, and Kelley evicted from the show as soon as possible because they were all irritating him.

He then reflected on Ashley’s gameplay, wondering how she came so far in the competition. According to him, she did not deserve to be on the show, and neither did Keanu or Kelley.

Later, the Big Brother star chatted with Morgan and admitted that he was stressed about the future of his position in the contest.

Vince worried that a twist might take him out, like it did Rachel. However, Morgan argued otherwise, asking him not to fret about the future.

She then changed the direction of the conversation and started telling Vince that she was not on board with his closeness to Lauren.

She wanted him to stay alert and more careful about what he told her. Vince chimed in, saying that he needed to survive the upcoming week and advance further.

Upon hearing that, Morgan noted:

“This week we have to stick together.”

Shortly after, Ava joined the duo, and together they discussed what the upcoming competitions could be.

According to Ava, Big Brother was attempting to turn itself into a competition-based show, one similar to Squid Games and Beast Games.

“I mean, it’s smart as f**k, but god d*mn, okay. And that’s why the mastermind has a mask. Oh my god, there is literally just a guy in the mask. I don’t want this anymore. I want Janky World,” she added.

Elsewhere, Will and Ashley talked about the upcoming elimination, debating their chances of getting eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.