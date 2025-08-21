Big Brother 27 spoilers: Rachel considers targeting Rylie, fearing his close alliance with Keanu

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

The competition in Big Brother season 27 has now reached a moment of significance as eviction lurks around the corner.

With Mickey, Morgan, and Rylie up on the block and in danger of being sent home, the Head of Household, Rachel Reilly, has some important decisions to make.

Rachel and her alliance members, Morgan, Will, Vince, and Ashley, have one common goal: to be on the same page during Thursday night's eviction.

Consequently, they joined forces and seemed destined to vote Mickey out of the Big Brother house.

However, according to the latest content from the show's live streams, Rachel took a dramatic turn when she decided to target Rylie instead of Mickey.

While explaining her logic to co-star Ava, the Big Brother star mentioned that backdooring Rylie would generate better results for her and her alliance members in the long run.

Rachel feared that Rylie's friendship with Keanu would strengthen the other side of the house and could potentially sabotage her chances of staying in the competition.

Big Brother alum Rachel believes Rylie and Keanu's teamwork can jeopardize her game plan

During a conversation in the HOH room, Rachel shared her theory with Ava, explaining how eliminating Rylie could weaken the other side of the house, which comprised Kelley, Keanu, Lauren, and Katherine.

She believed that Rylie's exit would eventually put Mickey in a vulnerable spot .That way, they could target her in the coming week.

Rachel feared that if Rylie stayed, he would try to get her on the block and ensure her elimination from the CBS show.

"If he puts up Keanu and Keanu wins veto, he's not using the veto on me, he's using the veto on himself... I just don't know if there's a world where Rylie's here," she added.

She further mentioned that Rylie and Keanu working together was "fucking scary," as they had the potential to turn the game upside down.

The twosome's alliance was a point of concern for the Big Brother former winner because Keanu wanted to keep Rylie till the end.

It only meant that the duo would do everything in their power to protect each other, even if that meant picking off people "one by one."

"I really think if he's [Rylie] gone, we can win Thursday and next week. But if he stays, we're in big trouble because then their side has [the majority]," Rachel pointed out.

Rachel was determined to break Rylie and Keanu apart because they were "two comp beasts together."

If they continued to strengthen their alliance, she believed it would become difficult for her and her alliance members to outperform them in competitions.

Rachel was confident that the duo's bond was strong enough to control the game and determine who would win Big Brother.

"So like, this shot has to happen. This we can’t miss. That makes sense because of their best friend. If Keanu and Rylie are together and they're just so good at these competitions. I mean, that’s terrifying. And Kelly is their little lap dog. So that’s four people," Rachel explained.

Ashley, who watched Rachel theorize, agreed with her plan to target Rylie. However, Ava felt conflicted since Rylie had never gone after her.

Similarly, Vince was also not on board with the sudden change in plan.

Since he was close with both Morgan and Rylie, he believed eliminating Rylie would only aggravate the tension between the cast members.

Fans of Big Brother will have to wait until Thursday night to see if Ava and Vince change their minds or if Rachel's plan falls apart.

Stay tuned for more updates.