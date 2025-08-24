Big Brother 27 spoilers: Power of Veto results shift the dynamics in the house

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 entered a new phase in the competition with Vince serving as week 7's Head of Household (HOH).

He initially nominated Mickey, Ava, and Kelley for the upcoming elimination, with his target set on Mickey.

However, the results of the Power of Veto competition left him in a vulnerable position.

According to the updates from the live feeds, Mickey won the Power of Veto (POV) and will remove herself from the risk of being sent home.

As a result, Vince will have to name a replacement nominee, something he was not looking forward to.

Vince wanted to avoid choosing a replacement nominee, as he had made many deals with his fellow houseguests.

He feared that his decision would put him in jeopardy and pose a threat to his position in the game.

Consequently, he felt overwhelmed and struggled to make a decision.

Earlier this week, Vince joined The Judges alliance, which consisted of Rachel, Will, Ashley, and Morgan, to end his feud with Rachel.

However, now that he had to name a replacement nominee, he worried that his connections would not sustain themselves.

Big Brother season 27 live feed updates

Vince had several options to choose from for his replacement nominee. Regardless of whom he chose, he knew that his game was "done" because his decision would upset someone or the other in the Big Brother house.

During his conversation with Kelley, he said:

"My f**king game is done now because now I have six f**king people telling me that I either put Katherine or Keanu up or I go home next week. That's essentially their pitch to me."

However, Vince refused to go down that path. Instead, he wanted to put Rachel on the block and "say goodbye" the next week.

Kelley encouraged him to "go big" and not have any regrets, even if that resulted in his elimination later in the game.

At the same time, Kelley went on to tell the Big Brother HOH that she could defeat Ashley at the BB Block Buster, but not Rachel.

Morgan, on the other hand, discouraged Vince from going after Rachel or Ashley because she feared it would "blow up" the alliance and put Vince in a more vulnerable position.

Vince argued that if he put Katherine as the replacement nominee, just as the alliance members wanted, it would make them think they took over his HOH.

Morgan disagreed, saying most of the members wanted Kelley gone.

"If I put up Katherine, I piss off Lauren, I piss off Keanu, I p*ss off Kelley if she stays, and I piss off Katherine. That is the side of the house I have always been cool with and I always feel like has my back," Vince said.

The Big Brother HOH hesitated to turn his back on people who had been by his side.

On the contrary, he struggled to trust his alliance members because they were unfamiliar and wanted him out of the competition.

Upon hearing that, Morgan suggested Katherine's name, but Vince was unconvinced.

He explained that if he put her up, Keanu and Lauren, people he valued, would be "very mad."

"Lauren is playing her own game, Vince," Morgan expressed.

She warned Vince that it was still too early in the competition to target Rachel.

As a result, Vince began contemplating whether putting Ashley up would be the right choice.

Both Big Brother contestants went back and forth for a while, with Morgan recommending Katherine's name, and Vince remaining adamant about targeting Rachel and her allies.

Stay tuned for more updates.