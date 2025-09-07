Big Brother 27 spoilers: Power of Veto results intensify the game

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 entered a new week of competition, with Lauren becoming the Head of Household (HOH) and nominating Will, Ashley, and Morgan for the upcoming eviction.

However, before that, the houseguests bid farewell to Rachel Reilly, who was eliminated during the White Locust twist on September 5, 2025.

While most contestants were shocked by the turn of events, some were pleased with her departure.

Regardless, the game continued, and recent updates from the live feed revealed that the Power of Veto (POV) competition had already been played.

The three nominees, along with Lauren, Ava, and Vince, participated in the task, with Morgan emerging as the POV winner.

Morgan now had the power to remove herself from the risk of being sent home, leaving Lauren with a crucial decision to make.

According to the conversations captured on the feeds, Lauren planned to put Keanu up as the replacement nominee, hoping he will be sent home by the end of the week.

That said, the competition only intensified as houseguests talked strategy and discussed their plans for the next stage of the contest.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Keanu becomes the house target, while Morgan celebrates her win

While speaking with Kelley and Ava, Ashley expressed how unhappy she was with her Veto performance.

She feared that if Keanu were nominated as Morgan’s replacement, she would not be able to defeat him in the Block Buster challenge.

However, Ava argued otherwise, asking her not to stress about it.

“I just can’t believe my BB life is going to rely on a freaking blockbuster and I’m basically competing alone,” Ashley said.

In the meantime, Morgan celebrated her victory, while Vince congratulated her and praised her Veto performance.

Although upset that he could not win the task, he was pleased that Morgan had won two consecutive POVs.

Elsewhere, Keanu worried about his position in the competition.

The Big Brother houseguest firmly believed that if he went up on the block, he would most likely go home because he would not have the required votes to stay.

While speaking to Kelley, he stated that it would not be wise for Lauren to put him up for elimination because then she would be next.

“If we get rid of him [Vince], Lauren comes to us and then she really can’t afford to put us on the block,” he added.

Kelley, however, did not want to rush into major decisions.

Meanwhile, Ashley confided in Morgan that her chances of evading eviction were slim, convinced she would soon be joining Rachel in the jury house.

Morgan tried to uplift the Big Brother star’s mood, but she remained apprehensive about her position.

She believed that her departure was “inevitable” because Keanu would defeat her in the Block Buster round.

Morgan argued otherwise, requesting that Ashley not think negatively.

Later, during a conversation with Will and Ava, Ashley confessed that they were her final three if she won Big Brother Block Buster.

Will then advised Ashley to play to win and not to secure friendships. Ashley promised him that she would try her best to win, so she could save him and herself.

Even then, she was unsure if she could outperform Keanu. As a result, she wanted to enjoy her “last two days” in the Big Brother house.

“Girl, I do not want to see you coming any time soon. You better fight your way to the end. You have my vote, you have Rachel’s vote. If you make it to the end, you win,” Ashley told Ava.

Shortly after, Kelley disclosed her strategy to Ava, stating that she would vote to save Will over Keanu and Vince.

Stay tuned for more updates.