Big Brother 27 spoilers: Late night conversations hint at possible shake ups

Big Brother host Julie Chen and CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 continues to keep viewers and fans watching the live feeds closely. On September 13, 2025, late-night conversations between the houseguests showed how much pressure the current week’s decisions are creating.

The Head of Household this week is Vinny, and the Power of Veto was won by Morgan. With the Veto ceremony still to come, much of the discussion has centered on who could end up on the block and how alliances may be tested.

Throughout the night, players shared their thoughts on loyalty, risk, and strategy. Vinny described the upcoming moment as a “bluff calling standoff,” pointing to the tension between what houseguests want and what he is willing to do.

Morgan also weighed her options, considering whether using the veto could change the direction of the game.

Conversations highlighted the balance each houseguest faces: keeping allies close while also protecting their own path to the final weeks of Big Brother.

The updates from September 13 show that no one feels completely secure. Even those who are not on the block have been pulled into strategic talks.

Vinny considers options and the pressure of being HOH in the Big Brother house

Vinny spent much of September 13 speaking with Kelley, Lauren, and Morgan about what the veto decision could mean for his game. In one conversation, he told Kelley,

“Tonight’s going to be another one.. it’s going to be a long one. The old standoff. A bluff calling standoff.”

Vinny explained that he did not want to be forced into a move, but he was prepared to push back if Morgan tried to use the veto in a way that put him in a difficult position.

Later, in a private talk with Lauren, Vinny admitted,

“My biggest fear is that I feel forced to use you as a reno. Somehow you are evicted on my HOH when everybody knows how close we are.”

He worried that losing an ally during his reign would make it seem like he had no control.

At the same time, he recognized that Morgan’s victory in the veto put her in a strong position to influence the outcome in Big Brother.

These talks showed how Vinny’s week as HOH is being shaped not only by his own goals, but also by the moves of his allies.

Morgan weighs using the veto and shaping the late game in Big Brother

Morgan’s veto win placed her in a unique position on September 13. She used the time to think through possible outcomes with Ashley and later with Vinny directly. With Ashley, she explained,

“Part of me, if you want me to be like fully honest, Vinny has time and time chosen Lauren. So I want to use the veto. Be like this is the third strike.”

She suggested that forcing Lauren onto the block would break her streak of not being nominated.

In a longer talk with Vinny, Morgan laid out her case using M&Ms to represent the players. She argued,

“She has three people that are protecting her no matter what. Nobody else has that in this game.”

Morgan believed that Lauren’s continued safety would make her a near lock for the final stages, something she wanted to challenge now.

Vinny pushed back, saying that if Lauren touched the block on his HOH and left, it would “negate” his week. But Morgan countered that putting Lauren up would prove he was making strategic, not emotional, choices. She told him,

“If you were to send Lauren home, you are making a decision that shows that you are not afraid to make a tough decision.”

Morgan’s arguments revealed how the veto could be used not just to save someone, but to reshape perceptions and set up the endgame.



Stay tuned for more updates.