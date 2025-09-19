Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH nominates two houseguests setting the stage for veto drama

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds captured the outcome of this week’s nomination ceremony. Head of Household Vince officially placed Keanu and Ava on the block for eviction, confirming the two houseguests as the week’s nominees.

The feeds then shifted to conversations among houseguests reacting to the decision, with strategy discussions forming around the upcoming Power of Veto competition.

With the veto still to be played, the nominations established the starting point for what could become a decisive phase in the week’s gameplay.

House discussions focus on nominations and the upcoming veto on Big Brother 27

Conversations after the nomination

Following the ceremony, discussions in the kitchen included Vince, Ashley, and Morgan. Vince mentioned that Keanu was likely working out his frustration on the "punching bag," imagining Vince’s face on it. Morgan agreed, noting that Keanu was not pleased with the outcome.

The group then shifted to Keanu’s history on the block. Morgan pointed out that Keanu had spent an entire month nominated, questioning why he had not been targeted every week if he truly was the “biggest target.”

Ashley remarked that, apart from Kelley, Keanu had one of the weakest social games, a point Vince echoed in agreement.

The three also discussed Keanu’s perspective on endgame scenarios. Morgan said,

“He thinks that he could beat me… like if let’s say it was like a bunch of competitors at the end, like he thinks that he could beat me. I don’t know what the f**k he said. I just know that it was in one ear, out the other.”

Ashley noted that Keanu had "implied" he wanted to take Morgan, though it was not stated directly.

Keanu and Ava react in the backyard

Later in the backyard, Keanu and Ava reflected on their nominations. Keanu pointed out that Vince had saved him by breaking a tie only to put him back on the block the next day, which he found inconsistent. Ava agreed, saying it was "annoying" to be placed back up so soon.

Keanu explained that Vince’s decision was "forcing" him to try to win out through competitions.

He added that if he managed to keep winning, he believed he would be the first Big Brother player in history to reach “double-digit comps” in a single season. Ava simply replied that there was little else to do about the situation.

Further strategy talk in the house

In another kitchen conversation, Morgan and Vince revisited the situation. Morgan questioned Keanu’s claim about her game, expressing frustration that he suggested she was trying to throw it.

She emphasized her position in the house and asked where they stood at this point. Vince initially responded by pointing out they were in “The Big Brother house” before clarifying that they were already in the Top 4.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Ava discussed potential outcomes depending on who wins the veto. Ashley explained that she did not believe Keanu would win, noting that the competition was not suited for larger hands.

She added that it might be “Vince’s comp.” She also noted the significance of Keanu possibly winning:

“If he wins another comp, there is no way Morgan wins. She can’t. If he wins, he’s the first. He’ll be the first HOH which to double walk, meaning win HOH and veto.”

Ava replied that she did not blame Ashley for considering that possibility. Ashley concluded by emphasizing the impact of Keanu’s potential performance, saying it would be “undeniable” even if some houseguests were upset with him.

Stay tuned for more updates.