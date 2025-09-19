Big Brother 27 spoilers: HOH debates backdoor plans as houseguests scramble for veto survival

Lauren from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Head of Household Vince is currently considering a backdoor strategy as the next round of nominations approaches on Big Brother 27. Vince and Keanu discussed targeting Morgan, with Vince stating he will have to "backdoor" Morgan.

Keanu added that he has no chance to win unless he takes out Morgan. Earlier in the day, Vince and Keanu further debated potential outcomes, with Vince emphasizing he does not want a second-place guaranteed, and Keanu responding that the only way to catch up is by sending her home.

Houseguests are also preparing for the upcoming veto competition, with multiple conversations highlighting strategies and potential nominations.

Big Brother 27 houseguests strategize around Veto as HOH weighs backdoor options

HOH deliberations and alliance discussions

Vinny spent part of the day reviewing his options and potential narrative outcomes.

In conversation with Keanu, Vinny explained that if nominations occurred the next day, it would be advantageous for him.

Keanu advised that the perception would be “way worse” if Morgan were not targeted.

He further emphasized a strategy centered on controlling the game’s narrative, stressing that placing him directly on the block with a chance to win the veto was the only viable option.

Later, Vinny discussed the potential final two scenarios, explaining that houseguests cannot let someone who "slept their way" through the game win.

Keanu emphasized that Ava and Ashley were not options, and said the choice comes down to him and Morgan.

Conversations continued around the importance of narrative management and the potential consequences of various moves. Keanu instructed,

“Dude, I’m telling you, the only way for you to potentially move for a lock of second to potentially winning is if she goes home.”

Houseguest perspectives and veto preparation

Ava expressed concern about her position in the house and upcoming competitions. She said she felt "seriously f**ed" no matter how the situation played out, and explained that the only way to shift her circumstances was to win HOH and survive the week.

Ava continued preparing mentally for the veto, saying,

“Now let’s just hope I win that VETO… because if I win that veto everything will get better… if I win the veto everything will get better.”

Morgan, meanwhile, engaged in personal reflection before the veto. She thanked God for being with her the previous day and asked for help “to win the veto tomorrow.”

She also requested guidance, mentioning wisdom and strength for the competition. Conversations among other houseguests centered on similar strategic concerns and veto possibilities.

Veto scenarios and potential nominations

The houseguests discussed the potential outcomes depending on veto results. Ava explained that if Keanu were to win the veto and come off the block, Vinny would have to nominate Ashley.

She stressed that there was "no way around it," leaving the situation between herself and Keanu. Keanu outlined his preferred strategy, suggesting,

“If you are putting me up at least put me up against Ashley… in case Ava wins the veto, uses it on me, and you are forced to put her up.”

Discussions also addressed alliance dynamics, with Keanu asserting that they both want Morgan gone, while also noting perceptions of other houseguests, saying Ashley believed that if she was not nominated, it meant she was not a target.

Vinny, Keanu, and other houseguests spent much of the day reviewing possible scenarios and rehearsing conversations about veto outcomes.

Vince later revisited these discussions with Morgan and Ashley, while Keanu and Vinny continued evaluating potential nominations and the impact on the game’s narrative.

Stay tuned for more updates.