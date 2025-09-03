Big Brother 27 spoilers: Elimination talks put one contestant on shaky ground

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 has now entered a new phase of competition, with week 8 taking a dramatic turn after Morgan’s Power of Veto win.

Week 8 started with Keanu becoming the Head of Household and nominating Mickey, Morgan, and Vince for the upcoming elimination.

However, things took a turn after Morgan won the Power of Veto and removed herself from the risk of being sent home.

With her spot open, Keanu then had to name a replacement nominee to complete the requirements.

After much deliberation, Keanu put Ashley up as Morgan’s replacement.

As soon as the nominees were locked in, elimination talks intensified, forcing those on the block to strategize and form alliances.

According to the live feeds, there was one house guest who found herself on shaky ground amid building tension.

Mickey became the target of the Big Brother houseguests, as many wanted to see her get eliminated from the competition.

On one side, there was Morgan, who became increasingly frustrated with Mickey’s position in the house, and on the other, there were Rachel and Will, who were shocked to learn Mickey would keep Vince over Ashley.

Big Brother Season 27 live feed updates

During a conversation with Ashley, Morgan expressed her frustration with Mickey’s gameplay, especially disliking how she had been lying to her about saving Vince.

As her closest ally, Morgan expected Mickey to be open and upfront about her strategy and admit she would go after Vince if needed to save her position in the game.

Ashley chimed in, assuming Mickey played it safe because she did not want to upset Morgan, but Morgan remained dissatisfied and called her gameplay “shady.”

Later, during a chat with Vince, Morgan said:

“I don’t feel good about her. You or Ashley have to win [Block Buster], like she [Mickey] has to go!”

The Big Brother contestant added that she had never wanted someone to leave the house more than she wanted Mickey to leave.

In another segment, Ashley updated her allies Rachel and Will on Mickey’s position.

Will and Rachel were shocked to learn that Mickey was going around the house telling people that would vote to save Vince.

The Big Brother stars were so surprised, they struggled to believe that Mickey had said that.

Meanwhile, Ashley worried about her position on the block, saying she did not want to be next to Vince because if Mickey flipped, it would end her journey on the show.

“I don’t like that she said that either. Because it’s so disrespectful and like you’re literally her girl… like what the f**k!” Rachel opined.

Will, who was equally upset with Mickey’s strategy, expressed:

“She can’t do that, she will lose, literally lose me, Ava, you [Rachel]. If she did that I will not talk to her no more. That will be it!”

The Big Brother contestant went on to state that Mickey would be “dead” to him in the house if she saved Vince over Ashley.

However, Will remained skeptical about Mickey’s supposed move. According to him, saving Vince would not make sense or benefit her anyway.

At the same time, he was certain that if Mickey did what they feared, she would go home in the next elimination.

“I mean hopefully, she’s not that dumb but maybe she’s making deals with the devil… I don’t know,” Ashley said.

In the meantime, Rachel chimed in, saying Mickey had to go home.

Stay tuned for more updates.