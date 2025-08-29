Big Brother 27 spoilers: A new Head of Household puts contestants on alert

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Instagram/@juliechenmoonves)

Big Brother Season 27 resumed its live feeds after Katherine was evicted in the August 28, 2025, episode.

The feeds revealed Keanu as the new Head of Household (HOH) for week eight.

Keanu becoming the new HOH put many houseguests on alert. They feared he would target them and try to put them on the block, especially since two of his allies, Rylie and Katherine, had been eliminated in two consecutive weeks.

Morgan, Vince, and Mickey were the most worried as they had played a part in sending his friends home. Consequently, they had discussions with their co-stars to check if they were at risk of getting nominated.

In contrast, Keanu's remaining allies, Lauren and Kelley, were thrilled to have him in a position of power.

The past few weeks had been difficult for them as their games were dictated by the other side of the house, which not only had the majority but also the power.

However, week eight of Big Brother started differently, since they knew Keanu would not put them on the block.

Thus, they were safe from elimination for at least one week.

Big Brother Season 27: Keanu receives a letter from his mother

During a conversation with Ashley, Keanu asked her to join his alliance with Rachel.

Ashley accepted his offer and asked him who his nominees were. Keanu refused to reveal the names, but shared that she, Rachel, Lauren, Kelley, Ava, and Will were not on his target list.

However, that was not the case for Vince.

Keanu, during a chat with Lauren, expressed how disappointed he was with Vince's gameplay over the past few weeks, especially with Katherine and Rylie's eliminations.

"I love Vince to death, but you saw last week, you know. He made a very meek, mild-mannered move, and now we are down one less ally. And you know, I love him to death as a person, but as a player, like, I can't turn a blind eye to it anymore, you know?" he explained.

Later, the Big Brother live stream showed Keanu reading his HOH letter from his mother, in which she urged him not to lose sight of his character.

She reminded him that the competition was "a test of character," resilience, and faith.

The letter further encouraged Keanu to speak his mind and do right by others.

"Let this experience remind you that your value doesn't come from the opinions of others but from the one who made you," the letter continued.

The Big Brother HOH got emotional reading the heartfelt note from his mother.

Shortly after, he spoke with Rachel and told her that he was not proud of the way he had fought with her the previous week.

He explained that his mother's letter reminded him that the competition was not just about winning but also about maintaining one's integrity.

Moving into the next phase of Big Brother, Keanu wanted to stay true to himself and not behave out of character.

He then told Rachel that he did not have many people remaining in his corner since Rylie and Katherine, two of his allies, had been sent home in consecutive weeks.

Regardless, he was thankful that he still had Kelley by his side.

Keanu added that had she gone home in week seven, it would have affected him deeply.

He wanted to ensure that Kelley advanced to the next stage of the competition.

The Big Brother HOH felt the same way about Rachel, as he told her that he enjoyed talking to her, too.

Later, the live feeds showed Keanu speaking with Vince, during which he revealed that his target for the upcoming elimination was Morgan.

Stay tuned for more updates.