Big Brother 27 contestant Rylie Jeffries was reportedly caught off guard by public backlash

Rylie from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother Season 27 houseguest Rylie Jeffries was evicted from the CBS show on August 21, 2025.

After leaving the house, he reportedly could not believe he was the target of fan backlash.

According to a report published on August 22, 2025, by The U.S. Sun, Rylie was caught off guard by the outrage he had caused among netizens.

He was shocked that fans of the show were displeased with his demeanor inside the house, especially with co-star Katherine.

While Rylie was unaware, viewers over the past few days had flooded social media platforms, drawing attention to his behavior in the live feeds.

In certain segments, he was shown throwing things at his showmance, Katherine, insisting they were going to get married, and suggesting he would be with her even if she did not want to.

Such statements caused an uproar among fans, who demanded Rylie's removal from the show.

When Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves addressed some of Rylie's comments in his post-exit interview, he responded, saying. "I did say that. I can't believe y'all heard that."

According to a source close to production, the professional bull rider was "hit by a wall of bricks" after he was debriefed on the controversies he was surrounded by.

CBS allegedly put a halt to exit interviews for Big Brother star Rylie Jeffries

According to The U.S. Sun report, Rylie was "shocked over how he was perceived in the house."

To him, the news felt like being hit by a "wall of bricks," as he was in a "genuine state of disbelief."

The Big Brother contestant was allegedly brought to a "situation-room-like setting" after his elimination, where he was seated and debriefed about the entire situation.

Claims suggest that Rylie could not recall most of what he said during his stay in the house.

Apart from that, he was also unaware that the cameras were picking up his every move and conversation.

As a result, he struggled to process the situation, surprised that everything he said had been made public.

"He did not take it well, and he took it hard. His reaction mixed with the fact that he's not properly media trained, made producers make the decision of canceling press for right now while they get their ducks in a row," the source added.

Consequently, reports suggest that the network delayed his exit interviews, as they felt they would be setting their "own contestant up for failure" if they let Rylie go before the press without preparation to handle criticism.

The U.S. Sun also suggested that it was not CBS's intention to take such strict measures for any of their Big Brother contestants.

However, the same could not be said in Rylie's case.

The network "had to buy more time" to not only train Rylie for the cameras, but also to ensure that the interviews did not trigger more backlash.

Rylie stayed inside the Big Brother house for a total of 42 days.

During this period, he and his castmates were completely disconnected from the outside world.

As a result, Rylie was unaware of the allegations targeted at him.

His co-stars were in a similar situation, oblivious to the public's opinion of Rylie.

It was one of the reasons why they considered Rylie a threat, as well as a contender for the winner's title.

However, viewers thought otherwise. Displeased by his attitude toward Katherine, netizens demanded his removal from the show.

Rylie was eliminated when Rachel Reilly, former champion, was the Head of Household.

She initially had planned to target Mickey, but right before the eviction ceremony, she and her alliance members flipped and painted a target on Rylie's back.

Rylie was confident about his position in the game, but his allies blindsided him by voting to keep Morgan.

Thus, by a 5-4 vote, he was evicted from Big Brother.

