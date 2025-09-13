Beyond the Gates weekly update (September 8 to 12, 2025): Chelsea was rescued, Bill grew close to Sani, and Ashley made a bold move

Bill, Chelsea, & Ashley (Image via CBS Network)

This past week on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates was filled with intense moments, with secrets coming out, while some people were healing. As Chelsea is rescued from her captivity, she makes a bold decision. However, she was not the only one to make a bold decision; Ashley also made a move that left everyone stunned. Meanwhile, Dani and Bill’s closeness made Hayley jealous.

Elsewhere, Eva was upset, and Leslie was left in shock after learning about Ted’s scheme that prevented Leslie from buying a place in Fairmont Crest. Meanwhile, Martin and Smitty were seen bridging the gap between their relationship. The previous week on the soap opera Beyond the Gates was packed with moments that left fans on the edge.

Here's everything to know that happened on Beyond the Gates from September 8 to 12, 2025

Chelsea’s rescue and bold decision

As seen in the previous episodes, Chelsea was abducted and held hostage by her obsessive ex, Allison. Allison had attempted to kill her, believing that if she couldn’t have Chelsea, then no one else should. However, that failed as Chelsea saved herself from Allison’s attack. On Tuesday's episode, the Duprees were able to rescue her, but the trauma had scarred her.

Later, Kat reunited with her cousin and asked her to focus on their purse line and its launch. Though Chelsea added that she got disturbed mentally, Kat ignored and re-entered the conversation about the business. This upset Chelsea, and she called out Kat for ignoring her situation.

Furthermore, Chelsea made a bold announcement that she plans to back down from her influencer career as she felt scared for her life after the traumatic event. Chelsea’s sister Naomi counseled her that she should not give up on her dreams and let Allison hold power over her. Later, Bill, her father, also came to her and tried to bond with her.

Ted schemed against Leslie

As seen in the previous episode of Beyond the Gates, Leslie was planning to buy a mansion in Fairmont Crest, and Ted schemed that he would transfer the ownership of the mansion to her. However, Leslie was stunned when she learned that the ownership never belonged to Ted, but to Nicole, and it was a part of his plan. However, after discovering how Ted had deceived Leslie, Eva decided to distance herself from her father, unable to believe that he could be so manipulative.

Hayley’s jealousy

As seen in the recent episodes of Beyond the Gates, Bill and Dani spent a lot of time together and offered each other comfort since their daughter, Chelsea, went missing. However, Hayley was not happy to see this and was even jealous at one point. That said, Hayley was not the only one who was worried about the two of them coming closer.

Naomi, Bill, and Dani’s elder daughter also worried about the two of them coming closer. She also warned her father not to play with Dani’s feelings. Elsewhere, Andre also secretly worried about the two coming closer.

What else happened on Beyond the Gates?

Further, in Beyond the Gates, other notable moments that took place were Ashley proposing marriage to Derek after his accident. Meanwhile, Smitty and Martin were building their relationship back after a series of conflicts that took place due to a shocking revelation. Elsewhere, Kat also looked upset as she caught her boyfriend Tomas offering comfort and support to her arch nemesis Eva.

Catch the latest episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+

