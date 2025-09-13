Beyond the Gates weekly preview sees Bill catching Hayley with Tomas, Dani & Andre’s spontaneous trip, and Leslie pulling Ted into trouble

Dani, Andre & Leslie (Image via CBS Network)

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, scheduled to air from September 15 to 19, 2025, the scene at Fairmont Crest will be charged with suspense and unexpected twists that are certain to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Leslie will be seen manipulating Ted, deliberately creating rifts and adding turmoil to his already complicated life. Meanwhile, Bill will be left utterly stunned when he discovers his junior, Tomas, entangled with his wife, Hayley.

This explosive revelation is bound to shock everyone around them. Adding to the intrigue, Andre will surprise Dani with a sudden trip, a gesture that not only reignites but also intensifies the spark of their clandestine relationship.

Beyond the Gates preview for the week of September 15, 2025

Leslie and Ted

In the upcoming week of the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates, Leslie will be seen manipulating Ted and luring him to bed. In the preview of the soap, Leslie was seen at Ted’s hotel room, pulling him by his tie to the bed. Further, it was also soon, in a dark setup, that Leslie sleeps by Ted’s side, where Leslie teasingly says,

“Wakey, wakey, Teddy bear!”

Implying the two slept together. However, fans were left wondering if the two actually slept together or if this was a dream sequence in Leslie’s head again. As Leslie is trying her best to get Ted back, she will be seen making a move on him.

Bill walks in on Hayley and Tomas

Further on, Beyond the Gates, spoilers suggest that Bill will catch Hayley and Tomas getting too comfortable with each other. As seen in the preview, Hayley was sitting a little too close to Tomas; she admits that she has never seen this side of Tomas. However, things took a turn when Hayely touched Tomas’ hands a bit too affectionately and a little less friendly. However, their little scene is interrupted as Bill walks in. Bill did not look pleased or even comfortable seeing this.

Anyhow, fans are left wondering how Bill will react after seeing this. Also, Kat, who previously caught Tomas comforting and sitting with Eva at Orphy Geans.

Dani and Andre’s trip

Elsewhere on Beyiod the Gates, Dani will be seen with Andre, as seen in the preview, Andre prepares two napkins with a destination written on them for their next reio. Dani picks napkin A, and the destination is revealed to be Las Vegas. Implying the two would be taking a trip together to Las Vegas.

However, fans were left wondering, How will the family respond once the truth about their secret relationship comes to light?

The Duprees at the mansion

Elsewhere in the preview of Beyond the Gates, Anita and Nicole were seen together sipping their drinks, where Anita and Nicole seemed happy. Further, Nicole toasts,

“To knocking down that scheme, and praying that Leslie hasn’t already thought of another idea to screw with us.”

Implying their recent plan was a success, as it prevented Leslie from ending up inside the gates of Fairmont Crest.

