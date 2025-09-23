Beyond the Gates spoilers: Romance heats up in Puerto Rico, Doug faces disaster, and June becomes an unexpected hero

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming September 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, will travel to Puerto Rico for a business trip and will take Vanessa McBride, his romantic partner, along with him. Spoilers reveal that both of them will end up spending a lot of time together and enjoying their vacation with each other.

Meanwhile, Doug McBride will get into a lot of trouble and might end up igniting Joey’s wrath. Spoilers hint that he may be falling back into his old pattern of being a gambling addict, and he might take a hasty decision. In addition to these developments, June will end up unexpectedly saving somebody at the Fairmont Crest Estates residence and be declared the hero who saves the day.

What to expect from the upcoming September 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the upcoming September 24, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Joey Armstrong will take Vanessa McBride along on his business trip to Puerto Rico. Spoilers hint that both of them would end up solidifying their relationship on vacation and spend a lot of romantic moments together. Joey would even end up asking her to take her wedding ring off her finger, since she was married to Doug McBride and in an open relationship with him. The plot hints that Joey might end up asking Vanessa to choose between her husband and him, since both of them have spent a considerable amount of time together. However, Vanessa would not make any hasty decisions and would not end up divorcing Doug.

On Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that their vacation might only seem to be romantic and rosy in Puerto Rico, and the plot hints that both of them would have to face the realities of their lives once they return to the gated community. Joey will try to make Vanessa leave Doug for him since he seems to be extremely possessive and territorial about her, but their relationship might not last in the long term. Meanwhile, Doug McBride will go over to Joey’s casino and spend time there. Spoilers reveal that Doug will end up getting into a considerable amount of trouble and might end up making decisions and doing things that might incite Joey’s wrath against him. Doug might end up going back to his gambling addiction and end up creating a lot of debt for himself as well.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, June will save the day in the upcoming episode of the show. While the plot has not made it clear who she saves in Fairmont Crest Estates, she will come across an opportunity to positively impact somebody’s life, and she will make sure she helps out. Spoilers reveal that June will be considered a hero by everyone else. June’s friend, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, will be shown suffering from a tremendous loss. Spoilers reveal that she might end up losing a near and dear one, and it might also be linked to June’s actions.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.