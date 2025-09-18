Beyond the Gates spoilers: Nicole uncovers a shocking truth, Vanessa confronts Bill & Joey, Leslie digs into her mother’s secrets

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming September 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Nicole Richardson will end up finding out a shocking truth that would change the way she perceives somebody close to her. Spoilers hint that it could potentially be regarding Ted Richardson, her estranged husband, who had ended up betraying her after engaging in an affair with Leslie Thomas.

Meanwhile, Vanessa McBride, the real estate agent who seemed to be involved with the shady casino owner Joey Armstrong in some business deal, will catch him having a suspicious meeting with Bill Hamilton and grow extremely concerned.

In addition to these developments, Leslie Thomas will have a hard time trying to dig into her mother, Barbara’s, life, and spoilers reveal that she would also find out about some of her secrets.

What to expect from the upcoming September 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming September 19, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that things will get extremely disturbing for Nicole Richardson.

Spoilers reveal that she will end up finding out something shocking regarding one of her family members that would change her entire perception of them.

Recently on the show, Nicole had been considering giving a second chance to her estranged husband, Ted Richardson, and had discussed the same with her mother, Anita Dupree.

During her wedding anniversary party, Leslie Thomas had crashed the event and ended up revealing to everyone about how she and Ted had engaged in an affair, which had also led to the conception of Eva Thomas.

On the September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Leslie was shown getting intimate with Ted, while Nicole considered giving him a second chance.

Leslie then later ran into Nicole and Anita at the Fairmont Crest Country Club, where she gave one of Ted’s ties to Nicole, shocking her.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of the show reveal that Nicole will possibly end up finding out that her husband had cheated on her again with Leslie.

She would be shocked to find out how, while Ted had promised her to work on their relationship and himself as well, on the other hand, he continued to get closer to Leslie.

Spoilers reveal that Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree would also grow increasingly worried about the situation of the Dupree family members.

In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Vanessa McBride will go over to the backroom of Joey Armstrong’s casino to spend time with him.

However, upon reaching there, she would find Joey and Bill Hamilton having a suspicious meeting without her.

Spoilers reveal that Vanessa would feel left out and confused about what they were hiding from her, which led to their meeting. The plot hints that she would end up demanding answers from both of them.

Spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that Leslie Thomas will get some intel about her mother, Barbara’s, past that would end up shocking her.

She would continue looking for answers.

Fans and viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

