Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from September 1 to 5, 2025

Bill and Dani (Image via Instagram / beyondthegatescbs)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Beyond the Gates airing from September 1 to 5, 2025, fans might be a little disappointed as the show remains on break but with reruns airing this week. These episodes include huge twists that shook Fairmont Crest, with secrets, broken marriages, and plenty of drama.

The focus this week is on Leslie’s bold truth-telling, Ted and Nicole’s crumbling marriage, Eva’s surprising paternity reveal, and the fallout that almost tears two powerful families apart.

If one didn’t catch these episodes the first time, now's the chance to see them before new episodes return on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes set to release from September 1 to 5, 2025

Monday, September 1: A party to remember

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party starts off with joy but quickly turns into chaos. Leslie shows up uninvited, ready to expose hidden secrets.

Eva tries to stop her mother from causing trouble, while Kat gets closer to uncovering a conspiracy that could ruin the Dupree family. The night ends with shocking moments no one can avoid.

Tuesday, September 2: The father of all secrets

A huge secret comes out as Ted is revealed to be Eva’s father. The truth shakes the family and puts Ted’s marriage to Nicole in serious danger.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek struggle as they adjust to living together. Bill worries his own involvement in Ted’s lies will soon be revealed. What started as a celebration quickly becomes a disaster.

Wednesday, September 3: Shattered vows and bitter moves

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Nicole lashes out at Ted after learning the truth, and their fight shocks everyone at the party.

At the same time, Leslie takes a surprising step against Eva, proving she’s willing to go further than anyone expected. As friendships break apart and trust is lost, the entire community feels the effects. The fallout will change relationships for a long time.

Thursday, September 4: A fractured fresh start

After all the chaos, Ted and Eva decide to start over as father and daughter. But Nicole is crushed by the betrayal and questions everything about her marriage.

On top of that, rumors about Bill’s role in an old scandal begin to spread, threatening to drag another family into the mess. The drama is far from finished.

Friday, September 5: The scandal strikes back

The week on Beyond the Gates ends with explosive drama. Dani angrily confronts Bill, demanding answers for his part in the scandal. Nicole gets an unwelcome visit from Leslie, who continues causing trouble.

Eva struggles to cope after being pushed aside, while Kat discovers something that could completely change her future and not in a good way.

This week’s reruns show that the Dupree family is good at sticking together when scandals hit, but even they might not recover from these shocking events.

With broken marriages and long-hidden secrets coming out, these episodes capture Beyond the Gates at its most dramatic.

As far as the new episodes of the show are concerned, they’ll be back on Monday, September 8, 2025, bringing fresh drama and even bigger twists to Fairmont Crest.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.