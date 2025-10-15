Beyond the Gates spoilers: Chelsea suspects a shocking theft, Hayley’s surprise goes wrong, and Martin faces a life-changing offer

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

The spoilers for the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates on October 16, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, Maryland, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Jacob Hawthorne, the law enforcement officer, and his wife Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have an extremely hard time trying to come to terms with what their future might hold for them, especially since Naomi had found out recently that she is expecting a child.

They would be at a crossroads to come to a solution that works for both of them and would end up arguing, spoilers suggest.

Meanwhile, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will plan a special surprise for Bill Hamilton for his birthday, but it would end up in the wrong hands, which would infuriate her.

Spoilers also reveal that Hayley would plan a revenge on Bill and his former wife, Dani Dupree, with her cousin Randy Parker, since she had ended up seeing Bill and Dani kissing in his law firm office.

Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will feel like her mother Dani had gotten robbed.

In addition to these developments on the show, spoilers reveal that Martin Richardson will receive a proposition that would end up changing his life and the plot suggests it could potentially be Bradley Smitty Smith proposing to him to renew their wedding vows.

What to expect from the upcoming October 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming October 16, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers suggest that Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne will have an extremely difficult conversation with her husband, Jacob Hawthorne, regarding how to proceed in their marriage.

Recently, Naomi had found out that she is pregnant with her unborn child but she also articulated that it was not her plan to be a mother. However, Jacob had expressed his happiness and excitement to start a family with Naomi.

Spoilers reveal that in the coming episode of the show, Jacob and Naomi will reach an impasse on their decision.

While Jacob will express that he feels this is the perfect time to settle down with a child, Naomi would disagree and it would lead to an emotional conversation between the couple.

On Beyond The Gates, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will have a birthday surprise treat planned for her husband, Bill Hamilton, but spoilers reveal that it would end up going into somebody else’s hands.

This would end up causing Hayley to lose her temper and spiral. Hayley would also go over and meet her cousin, Randy Parker, to discuss potential ways to teach Bill and his former wife, Dani Dupree a lesson, since she had recently seen the two of them passionately kissing in Bill’s law firm office.

Hayley would have a hard time dealing with her emotional outbursts as well.

In addition to these developments on Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Chelsea Dupree Hamilton will need a lot of time to process that her mother Dani had hastily gotten married to Andre Richardson.

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson will be in for a huge surprise, and spoilers reveal that Bradley Smitty Smith will end up proposing to him to renew their vows.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.