Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita’s bold proposal shakes ChelseaKat brand as Andre reels from Ashley’s marriage news and Hayley plays jealousy games

Spoilers for the upcoming September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. Anita Dupree will come up with a bold new proposition for Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and Katherine Kat Richardson's purse line brand, ChelseaKat, that would end up shocking the two founders. Spoilers reveal that Anita's plan would put Chelsea at ease, since she was still struggling from trauma after being held hostage by Allison, and it would make Kat happy as well.

Meanwhile, Andre Richardson will be shocked after he receives some devastating news from his former partner, Ashley Morgan. The plot hints that he would end up spending time with Dani Dupree after getting hurt by Ashley's news. In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will end up moving forward with her plan to seduce Bill Hamilton and make him feel jealous of her as well.

What to expect from the upcoming September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the upcoming September 17, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Hayley Lawson Hamilton will come up with a new plan to make Bill Hamilton jealous, to try to get him to grow closer to her instead of spending all his time with the members of the Dupree family. Recently on the show, Hayley tried to get closer to Tomas Navarro, the young lawyer. Spoilers hint that Tomas will fall into Hayley's trap.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, Hayley and Tomas will get closer to each other and flirt with each other, while Bill will walk in on them during this opportune moment and be shocked. However, the plot suggests that since Bill is a dangerous man, he would not want to entertain the idea of one of his employees at the law firm getting potentially close to his wife, and he might end up lashing out at Tomas and make sure he ends up leaving Fairmont Crest Estates.

In the upcoming episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Anita Dupree will have a conversation with Chelsea Dupree and Katherine Kat Richardson, who have been trying to launch their new purse line called ChelseaKat. Spoilers reveal that Anita will take into account that, ever since Allison’s abduction of Chelsea, she had been skeptical of using social media so that nobody could stalk her any longer, but Kat had insisted on Chelsea budging since she needed to use her status as a social media influencer to promote their brand. The plot hints that Anita will come up with a creative new solution that could help their upcoming brand with its launch and revenue numbers, and also make Chelsea feel safe and secure.

Meanwhile, Ashley Morgan will end up telling Andre Richardson about her proposal to Derek Baldwin, and that the two of them will end up getting married soon. Spoilers reveal that Andre will not end up taking this news well, especially since he had strong feelings for Ashley earlier. Andre will spend time with Dani instead, to try to feel better.

