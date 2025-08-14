Beyond the Gates recap: What happened on August 13, 2025?

Cast of Beyond The Gates at the CBS premiere

In the Beyond the Gates episode that aired on August 13, 2025, things took a turn for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates in Washington, Maryland. Martin Richardson and Bradley Smitty Smith had a conversation with each other, and Smitty reiterated that despite their spending time with each other, it had not healed the overarching issues between them.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne called both Smitty and Martin and urgently asked them to meet her. In addition to these developments, Katherine Kat Richardson and Tomar Navarro ended up getting intimate with each other. Leslie Thomas had an argument with her daughter, Eva Thomas.

Everything that happened on the August 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

On the August 13, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, Bradley Smitty Smith and Martin Richardson spent time with each other, courtesy of Martin’s family get together.

Bradley honestly told Martin that, despite their having to spend time together and conversing, the issues between them were not healed and forgotten.

Martin had kept the secret of the car accident and his killing a man in self-defense a secret for two years from Smitty and had continuously lied to him.

Smitty had considered Martin trying to protect his family as a huge betrayal and had asked him to pack his suitcases and leave the apartment.

While the two of them spoke to each other on Beyond The Gates, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne called the two of them and asked them to urgently meet with her and Jacob Hawthorne.

As soon as they reached, Jacob and Naomi revealed to Smitty and Martin that they had been able to locate Samantha Richardson and Tyrell Richardson’s birth mother.

Samantha and Tyrell were Martin and Smitty’s adopted children, and Naomi revealed that their biological mother was June. The kids ended up overhearing their conversation, and while Samantha seemed to be inclined to meet her mother, Tyrell got extremely angry but ultimately told his parents that he, too, would meet with her.

On Beyond The Gates, Katherine Kat Richardson and Tomas Navarro met with each other at Uptown for a salsa dancing session. The dance instructor kept getting irritated at Tomas, and eventually, when he started dancing with Kat, she seemed to be a pro at it.

The couple went back to Kat’s apartment, and the two of them ended up getting intimate with each other, but Kat did not seem to be pleased, unlike Tomas, who was excited. At the Fairmont Crest Country Club, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton and Doctor Madison Montgomery sat and had a conversation.

The two of them discussed their relationship, and meanwhile, Chelsea’s former partner, Allison, ended up interrupting them and creating a scene. She tried to warn Madison that Chelsea would hurt her, but Madison asked her to back off. She started to narrate her sob story to Chelsea about how Craig, her husband, had been treating her unfairly, but Chelsea did not pay much heed either.

In addition to these developments, Leslie Thomas called an unknown person regarding Eva Thomas, her daughter, and her supposed inheritance.

Eva and her mother had an argument with each other, and she revealed to Leslie that she loved Nicole Richardson dearly and did not approve of how she had tried to break their family apart.

Fans can stream episodes of Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and also on Paramount+.