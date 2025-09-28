Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 29 to October 3, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Doug McBride’s son, Donnell McBride’s character, will end up debuting on the show to seek revenge from Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, regarding his father’s mysterious demise in a car accident.

Spoilers reveal that Doug’s wife, Vanessa McBride, will ask for Jacob Hawthorne’s help to investigate further into his accident.

Meanwhile, Derek Baldwin will feel left out by his fiancée, Ashley Morgan’s plans and spoilers also reveal that Ashley might end up having some serious doubts regarding the progress of their relationship.

In addition to these developments, Hayley Lawson Hamilton will have a hard time trying to come to terms with the fact that her husband, Bill Hamilton, wants another baby while Bill will also end up sharing a passionate kiss with his former wife, Dani Dupree.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from September 29, 2025, to October 3, 2025

1) Doug McBride’s son, Donnell McBride, will debut at Fairmont Crest Estates to seek revenge for his father’s untimely demise

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Doug McBride’s son, Donnell McBride will be shown on the show for the first time.

Since Doug’s car accident and his untimely demise recently, Donnell will come to Fairmont Crest Estates and end up confronting Joey Armstrong, the shady casino owner, and hint that he had a part to play in Doug’s death. Spoilers reveal that Donnell would issue a threat against the casino and tell Joey that he would pursue a lawsuit against them as well as the bartender who had given Doug his drinks before Doug drove his car.

Doug’s wife, Vanessa McBride, will also try her best to seek answers from Jacob Hawthorne and ask him to find out more details about the accident.

2) Derek Baldwin, who had recently gotten engaged to Ashley Morgan, will end up feeling left out from her life

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Derek Baldwin will feel extremely upset and left behind from everything.

The plot hints that his issue would be with his fiancée, Ashley Morgan, seemingly making plans that he cannot be a part of due to his medical condition after his accident.

Spoilers also reveal that Ashley will reconsider whether she feels capable enough to be Derek’s only caretaker throughout his recovery process.

3) Bill Hamilton will want Hayley Lawson Hamilton to carry another baby while he will also share a passionate kiss with his ex, Dani Dupree

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Hayley Lawson Hamilton will feel ready to plan her future with her husband Bill Hamilton but she will also feel unsure regarding having a baby with him so soon, right after they had lost their unborn child.

Spoilers also reveal that Bill will end up sharing a kiss with Dani Dupree and Dani will prevent Andre Richardson from moving in with her.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.