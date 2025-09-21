Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Nicole Richardson will have a conversation with her mother, Anita Dupree, regarding Ted Richardson, further making things worse for their marriage. Spoilers reveal that Anita would end up being furious both at Ted and Leslie Thomas.

Meanwhile, Doug McBride will have a hard time trying to come to terms with the fact that his wife, Vanessa McBride, had a functioning relationship with the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong.

In addition to these developments, Dani Dupree and her partner, Andre Richardson, will enjoy spending time together on their spontaneous getaway vacation in Las Vegas. However, spoilers reveal that they will be met with a surprise.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025

1) Nicole Richardson will share with her mother the news of Ted Richardson making more messes in their marriage

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Nicole Richardson will sit down with her mother, Anita Dupree, and tell her the recent news of Ted Richardson getting intimate with Leslie Thomas yet again, despite the fact that he was still legally married to Nicole.

Spoilers reveal that Anita would be furious, especially since Nicole seemed to be considering giving Ted another chance at fixing their relationship right when she had found out about his betrayal.

Recently on the show, Anita had been shown sharing a few tender moments with Leslie Thomas, when Anita had shared some details about Leslie’s biological mother, Barbara Mitchell, with her.

In the coming episodes, Anita would be furious with both Ted and Leslie, and spoilers suggest that she would especially be upset since she would realize that Ted’s actions meant that Nicole and he would have no chance of getting back together in the future.

2) Doug McBride will end up giving his wife, Vanessa McBride, an ultimatum regarding her romantic association with the shady casino owner, Joey Armstrong

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Doug McBride will get extremely frustrated and end up giving Vanessa McBride, his wife, an ultimatum regarding having to choose between him and her romantic partner, Joey Armstrong.

While Doug and Vanessa were in an open marriage, he was shown to be intolerant of her relationship with Joey.

However, Vanessa will end up going on a romantic trip with Joey in the coming episodes, and that would end up making Doug spiral into his rage even more.

Spoilers also reveal that Doug might end up falling back into his gambling addiction habits.

3) Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson will relax and spend time together on their vacation in Las Vegas but end up running into Anita Dupree somehow and get surprised

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Dani Dupree and Andre Richardson will head off on their romantic vacation to Las Vegas and be shown enjoying each other’s company, kissing on their hotel bed.

However, they will end up somehow running into Anita Dupree at Vegan and be shocked.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.