Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 15 to 19, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the upcoming spoilers, Ashley Morgan will end up proposing to her former boyfriend, Derek Baldwin, in the hospital. Spoilers reveal that Derek will end up saying yes to her as well.

Meanwhile, an intruder will try to break into the Dupree mansion, and Vernon Dupree will try to stop the person from coming into his family home. Spoilers reveal that the members of the Dupree family would be scared and concerned since recently, Chelsea Dupree Hamilton had been abducted and held hostage.

In addition to these developments, Eva Thomas will find Ted Richardson, her father, in a compromised state and get worried. Leslie Thomas will trick and lure Ted into getting intimate with her and take advantage of his inebriated state.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025

1) Derek Baldwin will say yes to Ashley Morgan’s marriage proposal

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from September 15, 2025, to September 19, 2025, spoilers reveal that Ashley Morgan will end up unexpectedly proposing to her former boyfriend, Derek Baldwin, who had been admitted to the hospital and was recovering from an unfortunate accident.

Derek will be shown saying yes to Ashley’s proposal.

Spoilers reveal that Derek will also continue to keep up his web of lies regarding not gaining any feeling back in his legs. He would keep telling Ashley that he was unable to feel anything in an attempt to gain sympathy from her.

Meanwhile, Andre Richardson, who had also been interested in Ashley Morgan, will find out about Ashley and Derek’s upcoming wedding plans and will get extremely upset.

To try to feel better, he would take a small vacation to Las Vegas with Dani Dupree, his current partner.

2) An intruder will try to break into the Dupree mansion at Fairmont Crest Estates, and Vernon Dupree will try to prevent the break-in

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that an unknown mysterious person will try to break into the Dupree family home in Fairmont Crest Estates.

Spoilers and the plot hint that Vernon Dupree will be the one preventing the intruder from entering and will end up saving the family home.

All the members of the Dupree family would continue to be on edge since Chelsea Dupree Hamilton had recently been abducted and held hostage against her will by Allison.

3) Eva Thomas will be shocked after seeing Ted Richardson in an inebriated state, and Leslie Thomas will take advantage of him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Eva Thomas will run into Ted Richardson, her father, in distress while trying to enter his hotel room.

She would see his glazed eyes and be able to deduce that he was either drunk or had been drugged. Spoilers reveal that Leslie Thomas will take advantage of Ted’s condition and manipulate him into spending time with her alone and the two of them will also get intimate with each other.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.