Beyond the Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 18 to August 22, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Beyond the Gates, airing from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025, reveal that things will become extremely dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Spoilers reveal that Derek Baldwin will suffer from an accident and end up in the hospital. Ashley Morgan, his former partner, will end up tending to his injuries, and the two of them could end up rekindling their relationship.

Meanwhile, Vernon Dupree, the patriarch of the Dupree family, will end up calling Bill Hamilton for help. Bill would lay down some terms and conditions before he chooses to help the Duprees out. In addition to these developments, Leslie Thomas will go over to meet Anita Dupree and share the news of Barbara being her birth mother with her.

3 major developments to expect in the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025

1) Derek Baldwin will end up in the hospital following an unexpected accident, and Ashley Morgan will tend to him

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that there will be a medical emergency involving Derek Baldwin. He would be on the receiving end of an unfortunate accident and end up in the hospital. Spoilers reveal that Ashley Morgan, who was the nurse at the hospital, as well as his former partner, will attend to his injuries.

Spoilers reveal that Ashley would ask Shanice, the nurse, for help as well, and both of them together would try to resolve the medical crisis. Spoilers also hint at the fact that this event could end up bringing Ashley and Derek close to each other again. Ashley had recently rejected Andre Richardson’s proposal of being in a relationship with her, and she might end up going back to the stability that Derek used to offer her.

2) Vernon Dupree will call Bill Hamilton for help, but Bill will lay down his terms and conditions

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Vernon Dupree, the head of the Dupree family, will be met with a situation that would warrant the help of Bill Hamilton. Spoilers reveal that he would call Bill, his former son-in-law, for help regarding the Dupree family.

The plot hints that before Bill agrees to help out, he would lay down his own terms and conditions and potentially ask Vernon to respect him and his new wife, Hayley Lawson Hamilton. He would also ask him for acceptance of the two of them at the Fairmont Crest Country Club.

3) Leslie Thomas will find out the truth about her biological mother and go to Anita Dupree’s mansion to share the news with her

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates, Leslie Thomas will go over to the Dupree mansion and visit Anita Dupree. Spoilers reveal that since Leslie had recently learnt that her birth mother was Barbara Winters, one of the original members of the girl band, the Articulettes, that Anita was still a part of, she would share the news with Anita.

However, Anita will react badly to Leslie’s presence and yell at her to leave her house immediately, and might also end up slapping her.

Fans can watch Beyond The Gates on the CBS Network and Paramount+.