“Back off! What’s your problem?” Tony Danza remembers Frank Sinatra shouting at him after he sang to the music icon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Tony Danza speaks during Steve Guttenberg in Conversation with Tony Danza at 92NY on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Tony Danza recalled one experience with music legend Frank Sinatra in a new interview with the New York Post on September 26, 2025. The actor and former professional boxer had sung for Sinatra at his 80th birthday tribute in 1995.

Danza stated that he was not much of a singer and had only sung in the shower, but Sinatra had enjoyed his performance:

“I was singing to him. Back then, I didn’t really sing — except for in the shower. But Frank liked my performance."

However, the events that unfolded after left Danza feeling shocked. It looked like Sinatra was losing his balance, and as Danza made to help him, the singer turned back and scolded him.

Danza recounted the incident:

"Though afterwards it looked like he was losing his balance, because he was perched on these high steps. So I put my hands under him, and then he threw his elbow back and almost got me in the chin."

Danza recalled Sinatra saying:

“Back off! What’s your problem?”

The Taxi actor added that Sinatra’s longtime friend Jilly Rizzo quickly advised him not to think too much of the incident:

"He pulls me aside and says, ‘Don’t worry about it, Tony. That’s how you know Frank likes you.'

Tony Danza hosts an NYC Carabet show, Sinatra and Stories, where he covers Sinatra’s songs

Danza became good friends with Sinatra after singing at his birthday celebration. A highlight of the duo’s friendship was when Sinatra appeared on Danza’s sitcom Who’s the Boss in 1989.

The actor now honors his late friend’s legacy with the show Sinatra and Stories, holding at Café Carlyle at The Carlyle from September 23 to October 2, 2025.

The show, launched in 2024, consists of the 74-year-old actor singing some of Sinatra’s hits backed up by a four-piece band. The show includes tap dancing and ukulele.

Tony Danza told the New York Post:

"What I try to do is mirror those old variety shows where you have a host and all of the acts. But in this, I’m both the host and all of the acts. It’s a little of this and a little bit of that.”

