Ava Pearl confirmed boyfriend outside Big Brother 27, shut down showmance rumors, and cleared up fan speculation

Ava Pearl from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother 27 contestant Ava Pearl has been clear about her relationship status.

In her preseason interview on July 9, 2025, the 24-year-old aura painter from New York City said she has a boyfriend and ruled out the chance of a showmance this season.

Ava, known for her strategic approach to the CBS reality show, entered the house focused on competing rather than starting romantic connections inside.

Her comments about her relationship came up again during the season, especially after she became Week 5 Head of Household on August 11, 2025.

In that role, she nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction, showing her readiness to make strong moves.

Ava’s gameplay has involved building alliances, such as the Bond Girls, and managing relationships in the house without unnecessary conflict.

Although fans have guessed the identity of her boyfriend, linking her to several names outside the house, Ava has not confirmed any of them and has kept details private.

She has focused on her competition strategy and artistic career rather than sharing her personal life, and her decision to stay loyal to her relationship has made her stand out in the Big Brother house.

Ava’s relationship status and public stance in Big Brother 27

In her July 9, 2025, preseason interview, Ava Pearl said that romance was not part of her Big Brother 27 plan.

She confirmed she had a boyfriend outside the house and explained that a showmance was “not in the cards” because she was already committed.

She also remarked that none of the male houseguests met her standards, making the point with humor. This statement shaped how she approached personal interactions during the game.

Throughout the season, Ava stayed committed, avoiding romantic situations despite fan speculation.

On the July 30, 2025, episode, she compared being in the house to “a soldier at war,” saying she imagined writing letters to her boyfriend from afar. Viewers took this as a sign of loyalty.

Names such as Caleb, Max, Arya, and Jimmy Heagerty were mentioned in online discussions as possible partners, but no credible information confirmed these links.

Some appeared to come from mix-ups with past Big Brother contestants or unrelated reality shows.

By keeping her partner’s identity private, Ava kept the focus on her gameplay and career, choosing not to make her relationship part of the show’s storyline.

Game strategy and week 5 Head of Household decisions in Big Brother 27

Ava’s Week 5 Head of Household win on August 11, 2025, marked a key moment in her Big Brother 27 journey.

She outlasted competitors in a knockout-style challenge to secure the title, then nominated Keanu Soto, Vince Panaro, and Zach Cornell for eviction.

She explained during a cam talk that she was “nobody’s sidepiece” and that the game was “not a place for squatters,” underlining her competitive mindset.

Her nominations focused on levelheaded players she considered potential threats, while keeping in the game more unpredictable houseguests she thought she could influence.

This move created some tension, with Vince and Zach showing frustration but unable to change her decision.

Ava’s alliances, including the Bond Girls and The Bond, helped her protect close allies and keep control of the week’s strategy.

In Week 4, she had also pulled off a vote flip, which quietly earned her respect from some players. Along with her Week 5 HOH win, she secured a $5,000 Power of Veto prize, further strengthening her position.

With the eviction scheduled for August 13, 2025, Ava stayed focused on safeguarding her allies and moving her game forward, while keeping her personal relationship outside the spotlight.

