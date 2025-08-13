Are Denzel Washington and Spike Lee friends? Explained

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Spike Lee (L) and Denzel Washington attend the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610530

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee are two of the most influential figures in modern cinema and have been making the headlines again for their reunion after 19 years on Highest 2 Lowest. Over the decades, their professional relationship has become one of the most talked-about partnerships in Hollywood. They are friends and their bond runs deeper than most people realize.

The relationship between Denzel Washington and Spike Lee

The American director Spike Lee himself has spoken about his long-time friendship with Denzel Washington in recent times. At a press conference at the Red Sea Film Festival earlier this year, Lee described their relationship as one built on mutual trust, shared values, and a genuine personal connection.

“We’re brothers. We just do our thing. We’re familiar with one another… our families are very tight,” said Lee.

Over the years, they have worked together on projects that not only showcase Washington’s range but also reflect Lee’s commitment to telling stories with cultural depth and authenticity. Lee has called Washington arguably the best actor on the planet and singled out his portrayal of Malcolm X as the best performance in a biopic ever.

Washington has consistently chosen challenging, layered roles in Lee’s films, trusting the director to shape them into cinematic standouts. Even after a 19-year gap between projects, they picked up right where they left off for their latest film.

While Lee hinted earlier this year that their fifth film together, Highest 2 Lowest, might be their last, he later walked back on that statement, leaving fans hopeful for more collaborations from this remarkable pair.

“I’m open to working with Denzel Washington, and this will not be the last film of the dynamic duo,” he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The films Denzel Washington and Spike Lee have made together

Throughout their careers, Denzel Washington has starred in five Spike Lee films, each distinct in style yet united by strong performances and purposeful storytelling. In chronological order, these are:

Mo’ Better Blues – Washington stars as Bleek Gilliam, a gifted jazz trumpeter whose personal and professional lives collide. The film marked their first collaboration and set the tone for the director-actor trust that would follow.

Malcolm X – Washington’s portrayal of the civil rights leader earned widespread critical acclaim and is still considered one of the greatest biographical performances in film history.

He Got Game – Washington plays Jake Shuttlesworth, a father temporarily released from prison to convince his basketball-star son to attend a specific college. The film blends sports drama with emotional family conflict, a Lee signature.

Inside Man – This intelligent heist thriller features Washington as Detective Keith Frazier. It proved the duo could also deliver commercially successful mainstream entertainment without losing depth.

Highest 2 Lowest – Their most recent project is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low. Washington plays a powerful music mogul caught in a ransom plot that forces a life-or-death moral decision. The cast includes A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, and more.

Over the years, the dynamic duo has produced films that are culturally significant, critically acclaimed, and artistically daring. Whether or not their latest project marks the end of their collaborations on screen, Lee and Washington will continue to share a strong brotherly bond with each other.

