Are any couples from Love Is Blind: UK still together? Relationship status explored after reunion

Love is Blind: UK season 2 participants Sophie Willett, Patrick Justus, Ashleigh Berry, Demola Ayilara, Sarover Aujla, Kieran Holmes Darby, Bardha Krasniqi, Javen Palmer, Katisha Atkinson, Jed Chouman, Megan Jupp, Kaleem Pasha, Aanu Adewole and William Jervis

Love is Blind: UK season 2 reunion revealed that of the three couples married at the altar, only Megan and Kieran are still together. The others could not make their relationship work, and it was surprising to know the fate of their love that started on the pods.

Megan Jupp and Kieran Holmes Darby were the only pair to stand the test of love post-show reality.

The Love is Blind: UK couple confirmed that they are still deeply in love and living together, celebrating an amazing year. Megan passionately stated, We're still in love. Yay! and Kieran chuckled at this.

"It was nice talking about us, It wasn't nice seeing what was going on around us."

Megan and Kieran clicked instantly on the show and shared an intense emotional connection, which led them to get married to each other. On their wedding day, Kieran tearfully expresses,

"I still can’t quite believe how perfect you are for me. We’re living our fairytale right now, and Megan, you’re my happily ever after."

They credited being open about everything and always having each other’s backs in every situation as the foundation of their relationship.

"From day one, we were just ourselves. We just focused on each other and on us," Megan said about their relationship.

Relationship status of other contestants explored after Love is Blind: UK season 2 reunion

Ashleigh and Billy

Billy Jervis Jr. and Ashleigh Berry began Love is Blind: UK season 2 with one of the stronges emotional connections.

They shared an intense chemistry and therefore took their vows at the altar, but the reunion episode revealed that they ended their marriage within three months.

The reality of everyday pressures and conflicting schedules strained their relationship post the show.

Billy admitted that they both went above and beyond to make their marriage work, but slowly drifted apart.

The unresolved tensions and problems resurfaced in the reunion episode. Billy describes the experience as a trainwreck, claiming that they parted amicably.

But Ashleigh felt abandoned and sought clarity and accountability from him. This is not the Billy that I married, she says, and further adds,

"Did he really think I was going to let him get away with what he did? He walked away, and I wanted answers, accountability, and clarity,"

Although Billy claims to still respect and care for her, Ashleigh reveals that he blocked her after the reunion. She is now focused on finding unconditional love and self-worth after their breakup.

"I’ve learned that I am enough and that the right person will compromise as much as I will."

Kal and Sarover

Kal Pasha and Sarover Kaur Aujila's connection in Love Is Blind: UK began with cross-cultural romance and deep emotional exploration. They exchanged vows in a heartfelt wedding ceremony, which Kal describes as the best day of his life.

However, things changed in the marriage that started with I love you, and I do, but ended within three months with Kal simply walking off. Sarover felt the marriage unreal after the breakup.

She claims that Kal is happy on his own and is incapable of putting someone else first.

Kal, who didn't address any issues earlier as per Sarover, saw the reunion as an opportunity to provide the much-needed clarity and closure that was missing in their breakup.

Sarover felt heartbroken and accused Kal of using her:

"I feel like I was his experiment in the experiment."

Other Love is Blind: UK season 2 relationships explored

Another couple from Love is Blind: UK season 2, Jed and Bardha, almost got married in the show, with Bardha declining at the altar in the final moment.

At the reunion, Bardha asserts that she doesn't need to resolve anything, as he showed me everything I needed to know.

Jed dismisses her statements, particularly, I wish you all the best, far away from me ​​​​​​as performative and unnecessary.

He also admitted that they both were responsible for the breakup, while Bardha believes that he refused to take accountability, and his ego ended everything.