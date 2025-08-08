And Just Like That Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date and What to Expect?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: (L-R) Nicole Ari Parker, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Cynthia Nixon attend Max Original's "And Just Like That" Season 3 Photo Call at Crane Club on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The development of Sex and the City in 1998 was a shift for television. It explored the notion that stories of friendship, love, and life in New York City were not especially unique or perfect enough. Once again in 2021, we find 50-year-old Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York in And Just Like That.

Inspired by the book of Candace Bushnell, Michael Patrick King created this popular show for HBO Max, which takes place eleven years after Sex and the City 2, delving into navigating a mid-life crisis with contemporary sensibilities while threading the absolute best pieces of bittersweet humour, full weight of emotion, and discovery.

Along with the show’s original stars, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), there were also new characters such as Seema Patel, played by Sarita Choudhury, and Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker. Fans of the series still miss the sass of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, in And Just Like That.

Final Episode Release Date and What to Expect:

And Just Like That, Season 3, Episode 12, the series finale, airs on August 14, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max. This episode is the second part of a two-part finale, following the first part (Episode 11), which premiered on August 7, 2025. Fans should expect a lot of nostalgic moments as we reach the end of this 12-episode season, which was initially supposed to be 10 episodes, to give the characters a proper send-off.

In many ways, Season 3, which debuted on May 29, 2025, has been a rollercoaster, as even Carrie and Aidan's new romance had its familiar bumps, one being the breakup in Episode 9, which was similar to a routine heartbreak moment. There were a lot of great new characters, including Rosie O'Donnell as Mary and guest stars such as Patti LuPone.

This season is seen to be addressing modern changes like those in self-love, identity, and societal detractors, all in high glam and style. Episode 10 had some surprises, like Brady's return, in addition to his return, and other surprises that have fans talking.

In Episode 11, Carrie deals with the ramifications of her choices after Aidan (John Corbett) comes to understand her independence and her former relationships. Miranda navigates the tension in her new relationship with Joy. She questions what their future could be. Charlotte struggles with raising children (and their independence), and Seema deals with Adam's commitment issues. The episode closes with significant conflicts, setting up the major resolutions to come and leaving viewers thirsty for closure in Episode 12.

When and where to watch And Just Like That Season 3:

And Just Like That Season 3 is exclusively streaming on HBO Max now, and Episode 12 will drop on August 14, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. Settle in and make a cosy night of it as this season finale is a beautiful love letter to all Sex and the City fans, combining a nostalgia kick with modern storytelling.

HBO MAX has monthly plans starting at just $16.99/month (ad-free), and monthly plans with ads are available for $9.99/month. If you want to spring for the ultimate ad-free subscription, it will cost you $20.99/month and get you 100 downloads on the go.

If you're looking to save some money, you can get two months of MAX free if you commit to an annual subscription. Ad-free annual bundles are available for $169.99/year and the ultimate bundle for $209.99/year. MAX with ads for the year is available for $99.99/year.

You can also bundle MAX with your current Hulu and Disney+ subscription for an additional $16.99/month with ads or $29.99/month without ads.

