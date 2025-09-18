Amazon Prime Video greenlights The Summer I Turned Pretty movie immediately after the series finale

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Movie red carpet in Paris. Photo: ©Amazon MGM Studios / Courtesy Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially happening at Prime Video. The streaming platform greenlit a feature-length conclusion hours after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale, with creator-author Jenny Han writing and directing and Sarah Kucserka co-writing.

The announcement was made at the Paris finale celebration on September 17, 2025. The first cast confirmations include Lola Tung and Christopher Briney returning as Belly and Conrad.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. The studio has not set a release date or confirmed whether the rollout will be streaming-only or include a limited theatrical window.

The series finale closed key arcs and positioned Belly and Conrad for the next step, while leaving space for one last chapter on Cousins Beach.

Prime Video confirms a feature film: What’s official, who’s making it, and why now

Prime Video has greenlit The Summer I Turned Pretty movie as the franchise’s concluding chapter. Jenny Han will write and direct. Sarah Kucserka will co-write.

The news was revealed at a Paris celebration just after The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale went live on the service. As per Deadline report dated September 17, 2025, the project was announced “hours” after the finale event, with plot details under wraps and release plans to be confirmed.

As per the Amazon MGM Studios press release dated September 17, 2025, Jenny Han said,

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due.”

That line explains the format shift and frames The Summer I Turned Pretty movie as intentional closure rather than a spin-off. She also stated,

"I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans,” said Han."

The feature will serve as the final installment of the story told across three seasons.

The movie “will conclude the series,” aligning the streamer’s finale strategy with a single, feature-length send-off.

Cast, story scope, and how the finale sets up The Summer I Turned Pretty movie

Major sources confirmed that Lola Tung and Christopher Briney will return as Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

The outlets also underscored that additional casting and story details remain under wraps for now. Prime Video positioned the feature as a meaningful conclusion for Belly’s arc.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale reoriented the core triangle and brought Belly and Conrad to a decisive place that naturally points forward to a final chapter.

The ending breakdown details how the series ended and how that differs from the book's endgame, establishing narrative room for a film.

The finale’s outcome sets up “how it all ends” on screen, distinct from the books, making a feature-length wrap feel earned within the show’s continuity.

Han has been clear that audience expectations would not drive a simple one-to-one replication of the novels.

As per a LA Times interview report dated September 15, 2025, Han stated,

“I do love surprising people,”

She also added,

“I feel strongly about wanting the audience to have the experience of not knowing what’s going to happen next … even though I know that others are probably restless to see how it all ends.”

That stance supports a film that resolves this version of Belly’s journey on its own terms. The final run also focused on scale and closure. As per the EW.com report dated September 9, 2025, Han remarked on the closing chapters,

“It’s not just an epilogue.”

Signalling that the creative intent was always bigger than a last-scene button. The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is therefore designed to capture that larger milestone with feature scope.

Timeline and what to watch next: Production signals, marketing beats, music, and viewer questions

From here, readers should look out for the production title card, an expanded cast list, the start of filming, and first-look stills or a teaser.

Major sources outline the greenlight as the first of those beats, with further updates to roll out via the studio and press channels.

As mentioned above, the project is positioned as the series endpoint, making each update part of a defined countdown to release.

Music has been a central part of the series’ identity. While no soundtrack details are confirmed, the film format suggests a curated, event-style track list aligned with the show’s existing strategy (to be confirmed closer to release).

For now, the checklist for viewers is straightforward: The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is greenlit. Jenny Han is writing and directing. Sarah Kucserka is co-writing. Lola Tung and Christopher Briney are back.

Release window and distribution are TBD, and the feature is intended as the definitive close to this screen story.

That keeps attention where it belongs, on the official beats that will turn The Summer I Turned Pretty movie from announcement to premiere.

