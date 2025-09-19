Will The Summer I Turned Pretty movie be canon to the books? Explored

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Jenny Han and Gavin Casalegno via @jennyhan

In 2009, Jenny Han introduced Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a 16-year-old going through love and loss in The Summer I Turned Pretty, the first of a trilogy that became a literary sensation. Set on the sun-drenched sands of Cousins Beach, Belly navigates a tender love triangle with Conrad Fisher, the brooding older brother and Jeremiah, his radiant sibling, sons of her mom Laurel’s best friend, Susannah Fisher.

The books, New York Times bestsellers with over 7 million copies sold globally by 2025, chart Belly’s summers from shy crushes to a wedding-day resolution in "We’ll Always Have Summer". Han’s prose, shimmering with nostalgia, lands on Belly choosing Conrad, sealed by Susannah’s posthumous letter read on their wedding day, two years after college heartbreak.

Now, Han’s boldest move, The Summer I Turned Pretty feature film, which she’ll write and direct, has fans buzzing. The movie will likely be canon to the books, with Han weaving the trilogy’s heart into a cinematic finale, though flavored with the show’s fresh spins. Implementing music tracks from artists such as Taylor Swift's "False God" and "Lover" or Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" in the series grants a new, refreshing trajectory that enriches the books.

In 2022, Han, now a screenwriter and executive producer, brought her vision to Prime Video. Starring Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, the series became a global hit, with season 3’s July 2025 premiere pulling 25 million viewers in a week. It stayed true to the books’ heart but dared to diverge: Jeremiah’s bisexuality gained depth, and the scene where Belly loses her virginity to Conrad at the Cousins’ during a snowy winter evening.

From page to frame: Jenny Han’s art shapes into a masterpiece

At the season 3 Paris finale event on September 17, 2025, Han told TheWrap,

“This movie’s been my endgame for years.”

Tung, her signature bob framing a sly smile, teased alongside Briney and Casalegno:

“Belly’s journey isn’t over.”

The film, co-written with series scribe Sarah Kucserka, promises the same cast and Cousins Beach soul. Han’s adaptations balance loyalty with reinvention. The trilogy ends neatly: Belly, post-college, weds Conrad; Susannah’s letter, read aloud, ties their story with emotional closure.

The show, however, stretched this arc. Season 3’s July 2025 finale mirrors the books’ Paris reunion but skips the engagement, sending Belly to France for self-discovery, swapping Spain from the novels for a chic glow-up. Hans said-

“I wanted her to grow beyond the love triangle."

The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, will give justice to Han’s “milestone” tease which suggests a Belly-Conrad wedding as seen in the books.

Fandom’s heartbeat: The book lovers will adore the film

For book fans, the trilogy’s epilogue - Belly and Conrad’s wedding, Susannah’s letter is sacred, a tear-streaked payoff after years of longing. The show’s detours, like skipping the engagement, sparked worry, but Han’s hands-on role as writer-director reassures.

Han, a Korean-American author, crafts Belly as a flawed everygirl, mirroring readers’ own summers of self-discovery. Her 2024 BBC quote—

“I write for connection”

ensures book fans will see their beloved pages honored, even as the film weaves in show-exclusive Parisian flair. This is their story, elevated for the big screen, with Han’s heart promising a canon-true catharsis.

Fans can watch all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty seasons 1-3 on Prime Video. The film, set for late 2026, has no confirmed date but promises a swift tide to theatres and streaming.

Stay tuned for more such updates!