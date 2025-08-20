Alien: Earth Premiere hits 9.2 million streams in first six days on Hulu and Disney+

The latest entry in the Alien franchise has landed with a massive splash. Alien: Earth, the first-ever television series in the long-running sci-fi saga, recorded 9.2 million views across Hulu and Disney+ in its first six days of streaming, according to Disney. That figure only includes streaming performance, with additional numbers still accruing from FX’s linear broadcasts.

Alien: Earth premiere breaks out with strong numbers

Disney’s decision to reveal Alien: Earth’s streaming viewership underscores the significance of this premiere. Since the company does not share streaming numbers for FX titles, the 9.2 million streams milestone becomes even more notable. In comparison, Marvel’s Agatha All Along registered 9.3 million views in its first week, while The Acolyte from the Star Wars Franchise registered 11.1 million in just five days. The sci-fi horror series falling within that range makes it a serious achievement.

While the films have been central to science fiction cinema since Ridley Scott’s original in 1979, Alien: Earth is the first time the story has ventured into serialized television. That expansion has clearly paid off, with audiences eager to immerse themselves in its new characters, chilling atmosphere, and corporate-driven dystopia.

The critical and fan response will likely shape how FX and Disney approach the property in the future. Nielsen streaming data is expected to be released within the next month, offering further insight into just how well Alien: Earth stacked up against other high-profile TV launches.

What is the series all about?

Alien: Earth unfolds in the year 2120, just two years before the events of the original 1979 Alien film. Humanity is governed by five powerful corporations — Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this era, humans coexist with cyborgs and synthetics. But when the Prodigy Corporation develops hybrids, the fragile balance of power is shattered.

The official logline for FX teases even darker turns: a deep-space research vessel, the USCSS Maginot, crash-lands on Earth, forcing Wendy and a squad of soldiers to confront unimaginable horrors that may redefine the fate of the planet.

The ensemble cast features Chandler alongside Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver. The series was created by Noah Hawley, known for Fargo and Legion, who also serves as executive producer alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales, and Clayton Krueger.

The first season is set to consist of eight episodes, with a new episode releasing every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States. The weekly rollout keeps anticipation high, while delivering the blend of sci-fi horror and corporate intrigue that made the films so iconic. With three episodes out so far, the series has been well-received by critics and fans alike. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Alien: Earth has received a fresh score of 96% based on 100 reviews from critics so far.

