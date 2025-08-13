Alien: Earth Episode 3 Release date and what to expect?

The Xenomorph has made its arrival, and nothing will be the same on Earth. Alien: Earth, the first-ever television series for the iconic sci-fi horror franchise, has captivated audiences with a spooky mix of corporate conspiracy, human endurance, and alien horror.

Alien: Earth episode 3, "Metamorphosis," premieres on August 19, 2025, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT in the U.S. on FX and Hulu. International audiences will be able to view it on Disney+ starting August 20 at 1 AM BST.

Set in a dystopian 2120, the hybrid humans (human consciousness trapped in synthetic bodies) face the greatest threat to humanity. The first two episodes left audiences gasping for air, and many are curious what is going to come in Episode 3.

New episodes air weekly, every Tuesday, and with eight episodes in the season, it will keep you on the edge of your seat. So mark your calendar, this is one nightmare you won't want to wake up from.

What to expect in episode 3 of Alien: Earth

The series launched with a double episode on August 12, 2025, and did not let up on madness. Episode 1, “Neverland” introduced us to a Weyland-Yutani research vessel, USCSS Maginot, smashing into Prodigy City, unleashing Xenomorphs and other monsters.

Wendy, a child with a terminal illness born anew in a synthetic shell, is looking for her brother, Hermit, after the wreckage.

Episode 2, “Mr. October,” continues to raise stakes, with rival corporations on the verge of desperate actions, and an unsettling secret about the hybrids’ identities surfaces.

These first two episodes contain a nice balance of emotional weight—Wendy with her quest for identity and family—and tense creature horror. Both episodes pulled a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the release of Episode 3, "Metamorphosis", this series will take the horror deeper. According to IMDb, the team returns with "unexpected cargo", suggesting new alien horrors or unsettling discoveries arising from the wreckage. Both an "awkward experiment" and a "new talent" suggest the Prodigy Corporation's transhumanist aims and dreams could be taking a dark turn, which could refer to Wendy's hybridised siblings or Boy Kavalier's work with hybrids.

Fans on X are already speculating whether there will be Xenomorph mutations or that Kade could have an unknown team member who is betraying them. Expect practical effects and corporate conflicts, as well as a claustrophobic feeling, which is to the franchise's roots!

Creators and cast of Alien: Earth

Written by Noah Hawley (Fargo and Legion), Alien: Earth blends smart sci-fi with terrifying horror while continuing to honour Ridley Scott's original 1979 creation and taking it in a brave new direction.

Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy, the hybrid navigating her two identities. Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, her synthetic mentor. Alex Lawther as Hermit, Wendy's human brother, is haunting, and Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, the genius behind the Prodigy Corporation, is convincing.

The cast which features alongside Sydney and Timothy, Lily Newmark, Adarsh Gourav, and Essie Davis, is expertly assembled.

What distinguishes Alien: Earth from the other episodic chapters in the Alien franchise is the subject of identity. Wendy's hybrid identity as human and machine resonates with the Xenomorph's hybrid condition, an odd mix of biology and terror.

Episode 3 may also explore this idea of hybrid identity, which fans would love to see with the context of what it means to be human in the face of "The Real Monsters" referenced by the final title.

Hawley can also draw upon critiques of corporate greed, and the episode could be a thrilling adventure packaged with the debates of the future.

Where to watch Alien: Earth

In U.S, viewers can expect to see Alien: Earth on FX or stream on Hulu (plans start at $9.99/month). Internationally, Disney+ expects to be streaming episodes for prices starting at £4.99/month.

As they are releasing episodes weekly until the September 23 finale, now is the perfect time to get right into it. Be prepared to witness the reintroduction of classic, modern sci-fi horror stories for a new generation.

Stay tuned for more updates!