“We’re certainly not eating it” - Alex Jones slams Bill Gates as carbon butter stirs up online frenzy

Right-wing radio show host Alex Jones recently called out Bill Gates over viral lab-made butter. Taking to his X account on Sunday, August 10, 2025, Jones called out the Microsoft founder for funding the startup, Savor, which is producing the said product.

Per the company, their goal is to create animal-and-plant-free butter to promote a sustainable food ecosystem. Reacting to an investigative story by CBS News Chicago on Savor, Jones wrote:

"BREAKING: Bill Gates’ Attempt to Roll Out Disgusting Lab-Grown Meat and Butter Triggers the MOTHER OF ALL BACKLASHES. We the People aren't buying it, and we're certainly not eating it either!"

As news of the development went viral, internet users were quick to react. Many expressed skepticism, especially over Gates' involvement.

"I want every food that Bill Gates has had anything to do with labeled with his name in big bold letters so that I can avoid it like the plague that it is," one commented.

"Bill Gates sudden interest in the food chain should concern everyone. Don't put anything he touches into your body," another added.

"They are out there to get you. They profit from your sickness, remember that!!!" a user wrote.

Others were open to the idea, but called for better testing.

"i will be buying it, because i'm a futurist, not a philistine. food is just a collection of chemicals that the body needs. how would Jesus kill an animal? he wouldn't," one noted.

"I wouldnt be against it had they tested it for decades. What the actual f**k tho. No testing data, just roll it out on us.... Bill Gates should be deported to the moon," another chimed in.

"Like a BOND villain," a person remarked.

"Their potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint is immense": Bill Gates on switching to lab-grown fats and oils

In their investigative video, CBS News Chicago explained that Savor developed a product that "looks, smells, and tastes" like butter. However, it was produced without the extensive farming, fertilizer use, and carbon emission tied to the production of its dairy counterpart.

Per the outlet, the company uses heat to create fat molecules. Notably, an average fat molecule is made up of a hydrocarbon chain, which Savor replicated. Essentially, they oxidize carbon dioxide from the air and hydrogen from water using heat, giving the said fat molecules.

Kathleen Alexander of Savor told CBS:

"Sustainibility is why we are here. (All this) is done releasing zero greenhouse gases (and) using no farmland to feed cows."

Noting that 7% of the greenhouse gases emitted each year come from the production of fats and oils, she continued to note that their process not only has a lower carbon footprint but also significantly lower land requirements. Further, their processing did not use palm oil, one of the biggest contributors to deforestation and climate change.

In a February 2024 blog, Bill Gates opined in support of companies like Savor, writing:

"I hope they do. The idea of switching to lab-made fats and oils may seem strange at first. But their potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint is immense. By harnessing proven technologies and processes, we get one step closer to achieving our climate goals."

Savor currently delivers directly to businesses (like bakeries and restaurants) and hopes to roll out their product to consumers in 2027.