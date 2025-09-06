"A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!!" - The Bachelor star Alicia Holloway gets engaged to beau Juan Matallana

The Bachelor star Alicia Holloway gets engaged in a beachside proposal

The Bachelor alum and professional ballerina, Alicia Holloway, accepted the proposal from her longtime beau, Juan Matallana, in a dreamy beachside proposal. She posted pictures from the day on Instagram, offering glimpses into her beautiful ring and the magical beach setting.

Juan Matallana proposed to Alicia Holloway on August 30, 2025, the day before her birthday, on a beach in Aruba, making the moment more heartfelt.

Under the canopy of soft lighting, decorated with beautiful flowers and illuminated by the natural sunset backdrop, Juan went down on one knee in a blue linen shirt and trousers.

Alicia overwhelmingly and ecstatically responded with A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!, in her Instagram post on September 4, 2025, announcing her engagement to her fans and followers.

In the post with a seaside background, picnic setup and a mini chalkboard sign that says, She said Yes!, the caption overflowed with emotions, expressing,

A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!!😭💍

My best friend, my soulmate, my twin flame, the absolute love of my life. I cannot wait to be your wife!!!!! It’s me and you forever baby!!!🤍🤍🤍

The Bachelor stars and fans congratulated the couple on Instagram

Alicia, dressed in a white halter-neck dress, joined Juan Matallan for a private dinner given by Hotel Aruba's Boardwalk restaurant in their room, decorated with flowers, after the proposal.

The celebration continued with the couple going to Colombia, where they watched a football match between Colombia and Bolivia. Later, Juan's parents also joined them.

Bachelor Nation stars and fans congratulated the couple and filled the Instagram post with comments of love and warmth.

Pieper James, a contestant of The Bachelor season 25, penned,

FINALLY 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🤍😍,

while Michael Allio, another Bachelor Nation star, wrote,

Yes!!!! Congrats, you two! Dang… everybody getting hitched lately! Juan is the man!