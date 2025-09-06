"A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!!" - The Bachelor star Alicia Holloway gets engaged to beau Juan Matallana

The Bachelor alum and professional ballerina, Alicia Holloway, accepted the proposal from her longtime beau, Juan Matallana, in a dreamy beachside proposal. She posted pictures from the day on Instagram, offering glimpses into her beautiful ring and the magical beach setting.
Juan Matallana proposed to Alicia Holloway on August 30, 2025, the day before her birthday, on a beach in Aruba, making the moment more heartfelt.
Under the canopy of soft lighting, decorated with beautiful flowers and illuminated by the natural sunset backdrop, Juan went down on one knee in a blue linen shirt and trousers.
Alicia overwhelmingly and ecstatically responded with A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!, in her Instagram post on September 4, 2025, announcing her engagement to her fans and followers.
In the post with a seaside background, picnic setup and a mini chalkboard sign that says, She said Yes!, the caption overflowed with emotions, expressing,
A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!!😭💍
My best friend, my soulmate, my twin flame, the absolute love of my life. I cannot wait to be your wife!!!!! It’s me and you forever baby!!!🤍🤍🤍
The Bachelor stars and fans congratulated the couple on Instagram
Alicia, dressed in a white halter-neck dress, joined Juan Matallan for a private dinner given by Hotel Aruba's Boardwalk restaurant in their room, decorated with flowers, after the proposal.
The celebration continued with the couple going to Colombia, where they watched a football match between Colombia and Bolivia. Later, Juan's parents also joined them.
Bachelor Nation stars and fans congratulated the couple and filled the Instagram post with comments of love and warmth.
Pieper James, a contestant of The Bachelor season 25, penned,
FINALLY 😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS 🤍🤍😍,
while Michael Allio, another Bachelor Nation star, wrote,
Yes!!!! Congrats, you two! Dang… everybody getting hitched lately! Juan is the man!
Season 19 alum of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper Tolbert also joined others who congratulated the couple in the comments, along with the many fans and friends who wrote warm and comforting words complimenting Alicia and Juan.
Alicia Holloway posted a playful countdown video hinting at Holloway’s suspicions leading up to the moment. It had a suspicious phrase, such as, Is he proposing or are we travelling to Aruba? with sweet snippets of their Aruba travels, a stunning casita, a couple’s massage, fun excursions, and a prompt to wear white, building suspense before the grand reveal.
She also shared an Instagram story where she commented, My fiancé!!!!! I LOVE YOU and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you… with a collage of pictures from the proposal. Alicia further writes in the story,
"From the moment I met you, I knew there was something different about you. I cannot wait to be your wife and continue building our beautiful life together!!!!!"
Alicia Holloway is a 29-year-old professional ballerina and television personality who featured in the dating reality show The Bachelor season 25 in 2020 on ABC.
She was the first ballerina to ever compete in the show, but got eliminated in the first week.
She has also competed in beauty pageant competitions like the Miss Tri State pageant in 2018, which she won and the Miss West Virginia in 2019.
Professionally, Alicia worked as an apprentice at the Suzanne Farrell Ballet in Washington, DC, before spending seven seasons in the corps de ballet at the Dance Theatre of Harlem.
Alicia Holloway's romantic relationship with Juan Matallana began in 2021 and shortly developed into a long-term relationship.
Juan Matallana, originally from Colombia, is an entrepreneur and the founder of Uma Concierge, a premier luxury concierge company based in Miami. He is also a passionate golfer.