“A dumb decision”: The Amazing Race 38’s Hannah and Simone Chaddha take a dig at Kyland and Taylor’s express pass move

Hannah and Simone Chaddha (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

Sisters Hannah and Simone Chaddha were eliminated in fifth place in The Amazing Race season 38. In an interview with Parade, when asked about Kyland and Taylor’s refusal to give them the second Express pass, Hannah explained how she understood what Taylor and Kyland were trying to do, as it seemed like the two were maybe trying to strengthen their bond with Jag and Jas.

The reality TV personality further pointed out that, given Jag and Jas are strong competitors, she is aware of how Kyland operates in these games. Hannah revealed that Kyland likes to align himself with players like that, and he feels like “he scratches their back, they can then, in turn, scratch his back when they’re in a position of power.” Hannah explained that it was almost as if they were betting on the team they thought would do well, in hopes that they would return the favour. However, Hannah concluded by saying,

“I still think it was a dumb decision. But let’s see how it plays out for them.”

The Amazing Race 38 alum Hannah Chaddha gets candid about Kyland and Taylor’s decision

While people were surprised when Kyland and Taylor refused to give the second Express pass to Hannah and Simone Chaddha, Hannah explained that she does not believe that a piece of paper is necessarily going to change the dynamic she has with a team on a season like this, while pointing out that history trumps all. In an interview with Parade Magazine, the television personality said,

“We’re aligned, we’re close like family. We know each other’s families outside of the race. And so why? Why not vie to keep us in the competition, if you can? So we were expecting them to give it to either us or Joseph and Adam for the same reason. Or if you want to, maybe bring in a team on the fringe, like Natalie and Stephanie. They’re an all female team, and they had no one in this race beforehand. Nat new not a single person, maybe, besides Enzo. And so we thought that would have made more sense than giving it to Jag and Jas.”

Hannah concluded by saying that she ultimately tried to see where Kyland and Taylor were coming from, so she has no bad blood against Kyland and Taylor.

Hannah Chaddha sheds light on the unexpected elimination on The Amazing Race 38

While the popular sisters Hannah and Simone Chaddha were eliminated from The Amazing Race, Hannah explained to Gold Derby that, although it is a competition and a race for a million dollars, she and Simone did not come into this race with a million dollars, so it was not like they were losing anything.

Hannah further pointed out that they came on because they wanted to compete, they wanted to spend time together, and they got that as she concluded by saying,

“At its core, The Amazing Race is supposed to be fun.”

Simone Chaddha also weighed in while saying that they were there for about what “felt like an hour and a half to two hours just constantly sliding down the hill, walking back up.”

