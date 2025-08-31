90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva says she’s ready for a more natural ‘make-under’ look

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva (Image via Getty)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues to follow the lives of familiar cast members, including Darcey Silva and her husband Georgi Rusev.

In an exclusive interview with Parade magazine on August 29, 2025, Silva revealed that she is planning a shift in how she approaches cosmetic procedures.

Known for undergoing multiple surgeries over the years alongside her twin sister Stacey Silva, Darcey said she now wants what she calls a “make-under.”

The 50-year-old explained she is considering downsizing her breast implants, noting that she feels her body frame would benefit from a smaller size.

“I feel like maybe going down a few sizes towards the end of the year,” she shared, pointing to her chest and saying she feels “a little top-heavy.”

The decision follows a wardrobe malfunction on a flight to Bulgaria during filming, which drew more attention to her implants.

Rusev also expressed concern about the number of procedures, advising her to focus on maintaining her current look instead of seeking new surgeries.

While Darcey reflected on health, comfort, and balance, Rusev admitted he has also looked into potential procedures of his own.

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey talks about her focus on change and health

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva said her upcoming decision is less about appearance and more about health and comfort. She explained that her implants have caused discomfort in her daily life.

“My back kind of hurts a little bit. They’re heavy, and I feel like it weighs me down,” she told Parade.

She added that she wants to return to a smaller frame, similar to how she looked after having her children.

“I feel like I want to be more that athletic build. A little bit more smaller, like how I was after I had my kids,” Silva said.

This would not be her first time changing implant sizes, as Silva mentioned that it was her fourth “b*ob job,” and that she had chosen smaller implants in the past.

Her husband, Georgi Rusev, encouraged Silva to slow down with procedures.

Rusev explained that there comes a point when surgeries need to stop because they can become dangerous, even when performed by the best doctors.

He reassured Silva by saying she already looked beautiful and encouraged her not to undergo more procedures, but instead to maintain her current appearance.

Silva agreed, noting that stepping back from surgical changes could be better for her health in the future.

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey shares her approach to procedures

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey and her twin sister Stacey are known for keeping their appearances nearly identical.

“If one of them gets [surgery] or buys something, the other one will be like ‘Oh, what about this? Oh, I need to go buy it,’” Rusev explained, describing the twins’ habit of coordinating not only fashion but also cosmetic procedures.

They have previously undergone nose jobs, liposuction, breast augmentations, and a lateral blepharoplasty, often referred to as the “fox eyes” procedure.

Their style extends beyond surgeries into luxury shopping, where they often choose matching bags and shoes to maintain their “twinning” look.

Although Rusev cautioned his wife about surgery, he admitted he has also explored options for himself.

“Last time we went to Turkey, he had a consultation,” Silva revealed. “He wants to do his nose, he wants six-pack abs, wants the ab etching, the 360-lipo.”

Rusev responded during the interview, “I’m getting old, too!” Silva joked about his interest in procedures, calling him “the third twin.”

Despite their different views on frequency and necessity, both Silva and Rusev acknowledged that decisions about surgeries continue to be a significant part of their lives on and off the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Stay tuned for more updates.