28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Trailer teases a darker post-apocalyptic battle and Danny Boyle hints at Cillian Murphy’s return

A snippet of Ralph Fiennes' Dr Kelson from the newly dropped trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

The debut trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has finally dropped, offering fans their first glimpse into Nia DaCosta’s chilling continuation of Alex Garland and Danny Boyle’s legendary apocalypse saga. While Ralph Fiennes’ Dr. Kelson is front and center in the footage, much of the buzz revolves around the hinted return of Cillian Murphy as Jim, the survivor whose desperate fight in 28 Days Later first introduced audiences to this infected-ravaged world.

Though Murphy does not appear in the teaser, his involvement has been confirmed, and his reintroduction is being carefully guarded for maximum impact. For long-time fans, this trailer signals that The Bone Temple will not only expand the terrifying world of the rage virus but also explore the terrifying inhumanity of survivors who build power out of brutality.

The trailer breakdown and Cillian Murphy’s long-awaited return

The 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer wastes no time in plunging audiences back into despair. Ralph Fiennes’ Dr. Kelson is shown wandering the ruins of civilization, grappling with a disturbing new relationship that promises catastrophic consequences. The trailer also teases Spike (Alfie Williams) being drawn deeper into the orbit of Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell), a cult-like leader whose warped worldview brings as much danger as the infected themselves.

The footage hints at scenes of eerie rituals, strung-up victims, and the titular skeletal monument — the Bone Temple — looming as both a shrine and a death trap. Continuing the disturbing tone of its predecessor, the trailer suggests that the infected are no longer humanity’s greatest threat. Instead, the survivors, twisted by loss and cruelty, have become even more terrifying.

While Cillian Murphy’s Jim doesn’t appear in the trailer, Variety confirmed that he will reprise his role briefly in this sequel before taking on a larger part in the third installment.

Previously in an interview with IndieWire, Danny Boyle had teased that Murphy’s reintroduction is “very satisfying,” suggesting that his role in The Bone Temple may set the stage for a bigger arc in the trilogy’s conclusion. His return adds emotional weight, grounding the chaos with the perspective of a survivor who has witnessed humanity’s downfall from the very beginning.

Nia DaCosta’s direction brings a sharp, unsettling style, weaving in chilling narration from Arthur C. Clarke and building toward moments of shocking violence and tension. The cinematography lingers on decay and despair, balancing intimate character drama with spectacle, and reminding audiences that 28 Years Later was never just about the infected, but about survival against impossible odds.

What is 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple all about?

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the direct follow-up to 28 Years Later, which was released earlier in 2025 and grossed $150.4 million worldwide. Written by Alex Garland and directed by Nia DaCosta, the sequel shifts the narrative focus from the infected to the dangerous cult-like survivors led by Jack O’Connell’s Sir Jimmy Crystal.

The cast includes Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson, Alfie Williams as Spike, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Chi Lewis-Parry as the monstrous infected Samson, Emma Laird, Maura Bird, and Erin Kellyman as members of Jimmy’s gang.

The film continues to explore a post-apocalyptic Britain nearly three decades after the initial outbreak seen in 28 Days Later, with society fractured into desperate enclaves. While 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple promises relentless horror and moral ambiguity, its strongest draw remains the looming reappearance of Cillian Murphy’s Jim, a character whose survival story embodies the heart of the franchise.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple releases in cinemas on January 16, 2026, and will set the stage for the trilogy’s epic conclusion.