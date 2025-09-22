28 Years Later cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

(L-R) Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Chi Lewis-Parry and Danny Boyle attend the "28 Years Later" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The 28 Years Later cast feels fresh and interesting. The film’s lead ensemble is Jodie Comer as Isla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Alfie Williams as Spike, Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson, and Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal. The story follows a boy leaving Holy Island to reach mainland Britain and find Kelson for his mother, while “Alpha” infected and a cult led by “Jimmy” widens the threat.

Sony released the film theatrically on June 20, 2025. It started streaming on Netflix on September 20, 2025. A sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is slated for January 16, 2026, with Cillian Murphy returning as Jim.

28 Years Later cast list explored

The 28 Years Later cast is led by new faces alongside franchise-adjacent icons.

1) Jodie Comer as Isla: Jodie Comer plays Spike’s mother, whose illness motivates the mainland journey. Viewers know Comer from Killing Eve and films like Free Guy and The Last Duel. She is acclaimed on stage for Prima Facie. As per the GQ interview report dated July 7, 2025, Jodie Comer talked about the movie, stating,

“That set was built, like, six months prior… There was something really magical about it. We were on night shoots. The moon was out. We were next to a river. There were chimes, constantly, because they created these amazing wind chimes. So the set felt very alive. It was an ode to the dead, but there was something very alive about it.”

2) Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie: He is Spike’s father and seasoned hunter-scavenger from the island colony. Aaron is recognizable from Kick-Ass, Nocturnal Animals, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Bullet Train. He plays Quicksilver in the MCU franchise. As per the Men’s Health report dated June 23, 2025, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stated about his character in 28 Years Later,

“Absolutely. With this role he has in his community, Jamie feels that he’s found control and purpose. When his son starts asking questions he's in denial about — with regard to his wife’s condition, for instance — he doesn’t know how to answer.”

3) Alfie Williams as Spike: He is the 12-year-old protagonist and audience POV. Williams is a breakout English newcomer. Coverage notes it as his screen breakthrough.

4) Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Ian Kelson: He is an austere doctor who tends the bone shrine and reframes Spike’s mission. He is known for roles in Schindler’s List, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Harry Potter. As per the TechRadar report dated June 5, 2025, Ralph Fiennes remarked,

“Ian Kelson is a doctor, a humanist, [and] a man who is compassionate,...I think he's someone who's accepted the fact of death. How does he live day to day? How has he survived 28 years alone? I was very impressed by the depth and detail of what he is. You might think he's a creepy guy, but he's a complicated figure.”

4) Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal: He is a late-movie cult leader whose arrival points to Part II. He was previously seen in Starred Up, Unbroken, ’71, and SAS: Rogue Heroes. As per the NME report dated April 22, 2025, Jack O’Connell stated about playing Sir Jimmy Crystal,

“He definitely exists in the darker pocket, certainly in contrast to anything I’ve ever played before.”

5) Edvin Ryding as Erik Sundqvist: He is a Swedish Navy survivor encountered on the mainland and is best known for Netflix’s Young Royals.

6) Chi Lewis-Parry as Samson: He is a fearsome “Alpha” infected who becomes a recurring foil. He is a former MMA fighter with credits including Pennyworth.

7) Erin Kellyman as Jimmy Ink: He appears here and factors into the sequel’s ensemble. He is previously known from Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Willow.

8) Stella Gonet as Jenny: Gonet is a veteran of The House of Eliott and The Crown. He is a part of the island community.

Among the 28 Years Later cast, the “Jimmy” name and styling intentionally nod to Jimmy Savile as per filmmaker interviews, a thread the sequel develops.

Production & plot details of 28 YEARS LATER

28 Years Later is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, launching a new trilogy from Columbia/Sony and DNA Films. It opened theatrically on June 20, 2025, with U.S. streaming on Netflix beginning September 20, 2025.

Story setup: A Holy Island survivors’ colony sends the boy Spike onto the mainland to find Dr. Ian Kelson for his mother, Isla. Along the way, he confronts an “Alpha” infected and a flamboyant cult leader, “Jimmy,” seeding Part II.

Filming & look: Principal photography ran May-July 2024 across Northumberland and Yorkshire-Lindisfarne causeway/Holy Island, Kielder Forest, Fountains Abbey, and Aysgarth Falls, with Anthony Dod Mantle as DP. Boyle also used custom multi-iPhone rigs, alongside other cameras, to maximize mobility and extreme perspectives.

Music: Young Fathers composed the score, released by Milan Records alongside the film itself. Key crew: Cinematography by Anthony Dod Mantle. Edited by Jon Harris.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set for a January 16, 2026 release. It is directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. Cillian Murphy returns as Jim in the sequel. The “Jimmy” reveal is the bridge. Jack O’Connell’s cult leader and Ralph Fiennes’ Kelson continue, with Spike central to Part II.

