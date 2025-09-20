How to watch 28 years Later on Netflix? Release timings for every region

28 Years Later © Netflix

28 Years Later is a highly anticipated film that recently premiered on Netflix on September 20, 2025. This sequel takes place after the events of the other movies in the 28 Days Later franchise. It is now available to stream on Netflix around the world. Fans of the first movie, which came out in 2002, and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later, have been looking forward to this one. Most places can stream the movie starting at midnight Pacific Time (12:00 am PT). 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, a post-apocalyptic horror film, is the sequel to this film, releasing in 2026.

In 28 Years Later, the rage virus has ravaged the world. The story follows a small community on Holy Island in Northumberland that survived the chaos. Spike, a 12-year-old boy, lives in this isolated world with his parents, Jamie and Isla. The film follows their fight for survival against the infected and family strife. The film explores survival, family, and coming-of-age in a post-apocalyptic world.

Tension rises as survivors face new threats from evolved "Alpha" infected and an isolated society. Spike's journey and growing understanding of the world outside his isolated home make the film a thrilling continuation of 28 Days Later.

28 Years Later: Release Time for All Major Regions

Here are the release times for 28 Years Later in major regions:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) September 20, 2025 3:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) September 20, 2025 12:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) September 20, 2025 2:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) September 20, 2025 8:00 am British Summer Time (BST) September 20, 2025 9:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) September 20, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) September 20, 2025 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 20, 2025 5:00 pm

How to Watch 28 Years Later

One can watch 28 Years Later on Netflix in most parts of the world starting on September 20, 2025. It is available on Netflix for UK viewers as part of the global release. The movie lasts for one hour and fifty-five minutes. Along with Netflix, the movie can be rented or bought on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Fandango in places like the US and India. Pluto TV and other platforms also let you stream for free in some areas. Fans all over the world can watch the newest movie in the 28 Days Later series because it is available on these platforms.

What Happened in 28 Years Later?

28 Years Later continues the rage virus story, now eradicated in Europe but still affecting Britain. The film begins with a small group of survivors on Holy Island protected from the infected by a submerged causeway at high tide. The story centers on Jamie, a father trying to protect his terminally ill wife Isla and their son Spike.

Spike's coming-of-age as he discovers the darker world outside the island is crucial. Spike and Jamie venture into mainland Britain, where the evolved "Alpha" infected threaten the family. As he learns about love, loss, and post-apocalyptic survival, Spike grows throughout the film. Spike must decide his future as family secrets are revealed.

The climax of the movie sees Spike taking a bold decision to leave his family behind and search for a future beyond the island. As he faces new threats, Spike’s journey ultimately leads him to a new beginning.

28 Years Later is now available to stream on Netflix.